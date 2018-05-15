SCA Issues Bonds for SEK 1.2 Billion

STOCKHOLM, May 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) has today issued bonds with a total amount of SEK 1.2 billion under the company's newly established Medium Term Note programme (MTN). The bonds are divided into two tranches, SEK 550 million of which has floating interest rates and SEK 650 million has fixed interest rates. The bonds have a tenor of 3 years and the interest rate margin was set to 0.36% per annum.
Danske Bank and Svenska Handelsbanken are Joint Bookrunners for the issue. The bonds will be listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.
The core of SCA's business is the forest, 2.6 million hectares in northern Sweden. Around this unique resource, we have built a well-developed value chain based on renewable raw material from our own and others' forests. We offer paper for packaging and print, pulp, wood products, renewable energy, services for forest owners and efficient transport solutions.
2017 the forest products company SCA had approximately 4,000 employees and sales amounted to approximately SEK 16.7 bn (EUR 1,6 bn). SCA was founded in 1929 and has its headquarters in Sundsvall, Sweden. More information at www.sca.com.
