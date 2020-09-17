SCA issues bonds for SEK 2.5 billion

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On Wednesday September 16, 2020, Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) issued new bonds under the companys' Medium Term Note programme (MTN).

The total issuance amounted SEK 2.5 billion, of which SEK 1.3 billion with a 5 year maturity with fixed and floating rates, and SEK 1.2 billion with a seven year maturity with fixed rates. The interest rate margin was 0.80% per annum on the five year bond and 1.10% per annum on the seven year bond.

The proceeds from the bond issue will be used for general corporate purposes, including the re-financing of outstanding bonds and other short term debt.

Handelsbanken Capital Markets and Swedbank acted as Joint Bookrunners for the transaction. The bonds will be listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

Björn Lyngfelt, Vice President Group Communications, +46 60 19 34 98

Toby Lawton, CFO, +46 60 19 31 09

Jörgen Elf, Group Treasurer, +46 60 19 31 69

The core of SCA's business is the forest, Europe's largest private forest holding. Around this unique resource, we have built a well-developed value chain based on renewable raw material from our own and others' forests.



We offer paper for packaging and print, pulp, wood products, renewable energy, services for forest owners and efficient transport solutions.



2019 the forest products company SCA had approximately 4,000 employees and sales amounted to approximately SEK 19.6 bn. SCA was founded in 1929 and has its headquarters in Sundsvall, Sweden. More information at www.sca.com.

