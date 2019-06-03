SCA Sells Logistics Terminal in Rotterdam

STOCKHOLM, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SCA intends to divest SCA Logistics (Rotterdam) B.V. to the Dutch company Matrans Holdings B.V. The transaction is expected to reduce SCA's net debt by about 575 M SEK, including both the purchase price and the effect of financial leases which are included in the sale. The divestment is expected to reduce SCA's EBITDA by around 30 M SEK on an annual basis.

SCA Logistics (Rotterdam) B.V.'s operations comprises the port terminal, stevedoring, forwarding and ships agency services. The company leases quay and the terminal land area from the Port of Rotterdam and owns the warehouses, offices, cranes and vehicles located on the leased area.

Matrans Holdings B.V. currently runs logistic services from neighboring terminals. As part of the agreement, Matrans Holdings B.V. will continue to supply logistics services to SCA . SCA Logistics will also continue to run efficient and regular marine feeder traffics for bulk, roro- and container via the Rotterdam terminal. The terminal, under the new ownership of Matrans, will be run by the same management and staff as today.

"SCA has run its own logistic servies since 1967 and Rotterdam is one of the most important ports for SCA's products," says Magnus Svensson, President Sourcing & Logistics. "Through the sale of the terminal to Matrans Holdings, we will be able to maintain the present high logistics service level."

SCA Logistics (Rotterdam) B.V. has approximately 80 employees in the Rotterdam terminal. The intended sale is subject to customary Workers Council consultation and approval by Port of Rotterdam.



The core of SCA's business is the forest, Europe's largest private forest holding. Around this unique resource, we have built a well-developed value chain based on renewable raw material from our own and others' forests. We offer paper for packaging and print, pulp, wood products, renewable energy, services for forest owners and efficient transport solutions. 2018 the forest products company SCA had approximately 4,000 employees and sales amounted to approximately SEK 18.8bn (EUR 1.8 bn). SCA was founded in 1929 and has its headquarters in Sundsvall, Sweden. For more information, visit www.sca.com

For further information, please contact:

Björn Lyngfelt, SVP Communications, +46 60 19 34 98

Magnus Svensson, President Sourcing & Logistics, +46 60 19 35 41

