SCA Sweeping Corporation of America Acquires Contract Sweepers & Equipment Company

CLEVELAND, Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SCA Sweeping Corporation of America ("SCA"), the largest self-performing power sweeping company in the United States, has acquired Columbus, OH-based Contract Sweepers & Equipment Company ("CSE"). This acquisition adds 105 customer-focused associates and 110 frontline trucks in Columbus, Cincinnati, and Dayton, OH, as well as Huntington, WV.

SCA's President & CEO Christopher Valerian stated, "We are excited to have CSE join the SCA team. Their associates bring extensive experience in the industry, as well as a history of providing quality service to their customers. This transaction significantly enhances SCA's service in the state of Ohio and is consistent with our strategy of buying best-in-class businesses."

Gerry Kesselring, former President of CSE, will take a leadership role with SCA, overseeing the combined Ohio sweeping operations. He added, "Joining forces with SCA brings unmatched resources to our customers and associates."

About SCA

Headquartered in Cleveland, OH, SCA is the largest self-performing power sweeping company in the United States. SCA services municipalities, departments of transportation, road and paving contractors, retail and commercial parking lots, and industrial complexes. SCA serves its customers daily with a presence across 40 locations in 15 states. For additional information, please visit www.sweepingcorp.com.

About Contract Sweepers & Equipment Company

Contract Sweepers and Equipment is the largest sweeping service provider in the Midwest and one of the nation's elite NAPSA certified sweeping contractors. Since 1960, our reliable power sweeping and property maintenance services have been trusted by commercial, parking, industrial, and municipal properties throughout Greater Columbus, Ohio. Through the years, we have expanded to also serve Dayton and Cincinnati in Ohio, as well as Northern Kentucky, Southeast Indiana, and Huntington, West Virginia.

Contact: Mike Siragusa

(216) 777-2747

msiragusa@sweepingcorp.com

