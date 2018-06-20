SCA Sweeping Corporation of America Acquires USA Services of Florida, Inc. and Hy-Tech Property Services, Inc.

CLEVELAND, June 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SCA Sweeping Corporation of America ("SCA"), the largest self-performing power sweeping company in the United States, has acquired Longwood, FL-based USA Services of Florida, Inc. ("USA") and Midlothian, VA-based sweeping business of Hy-Tech Property Services, Inc. ("Hy-Tech"). With these transactions, SCA now has 835 customer-focused employees in 34 locations throughout the eastern half of the United States.

Sweeping Corporation of America

SCA's President & CEO, Christopher Valerian stated, "These transactions continue our strategy of contiguous growth by acquiring well established, best-in-class businesses. USA and Hy-Tech have been leaders in their respective markets for over 30 years and we look forward to continuing their traditions of excellence."

"SCA has completed nine acquisitions during the past year and plans to continue its growth in both existing and new markets. These additions will allow SCA to better serve their customers across a broader geography," said Jarrett Turner, Managing Partner of Soundcore Capital Partners. Included in the two latest acquisitions are seven locations in Florida: Orlando, Tampa, Jacksonville, Daytona Beach, Cocoa, Fort Myers, and Tavares; as well as locations in Richmond, Lorton (Metro DC), and Yorktown, Virginia; Raleigh, and Wilmington, North Carolina; Charleston, South Carolina.

USA's owners Michael Latanza, Carmine Latanza and Eric Seidelman will continue with SCA as shareholders. Michael Latanza joins SCA's senior management team as Regional Vice President and will continue to run the Florida operations. He added "This combination allows us to continue our growth while providing greater resources to our employees and customers. SCA's field-driven approach matches well with USA's culture."

About SCA Sweeping Corporation of America: Headquartered in Cleveland, OH, SCA Sweeping Corporation of America ("SCA") is the largest power sweeping company in the United States. SCA self-performs parking lot, street, highway, construction, industrial and special events power sweeping as well as jet-vac services to private and government entities. SCA is a Soundcore Capital Partners portfolio company. For more information on SCA, please visit www.sweepingcorp.com.

About USA Services of Florida, Inc: USA was founded in 1989 as a small, family-owned business and has grown into the largest street sweeping provider in the southeast United States sweeping over 400,000 miles of roads annually. Through seven locations throughout Florida, USA provides a comprehensive quality service and proudly employs the most experienced staff in our markets.

About Hy-Tech Property Services, Inc.: Headquartered in Richmond, VA, Hy-Tech was founded in 1985 by Marc Chimento with one converted sweeper truck and a dream. Today, Hy-Tech Property Services, Inc. serves hundreds of properties, performs highway sweeping for state departments of transportation and provides municipal sweeping throughout the eastern seaboard from Washington DC to Charleston, SC.

About Soundcore Capital Partners: Soundcore Capital Partners is a New York City-based private investment firm specializing in control equity investments and leveraged buyouts of lower middle market North American headquartered businesses. The firm partners with exceptional management teams and creates long-term value for investors through a combination of operational improvements, internal growth initiatives, and strategic acquisitions. For additional information on Soundcore Capital Partners, please visit www.soundcorecap.com

