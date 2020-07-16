SCA Sweeping Corporation of America Enters Indiana Through Acquisition of Envirosweep, LLC

CLEVELAND, July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SCA Sweeping Corporation of America ("SCA"), the largest self-performing power sweeping company in the United States, has acquired Indianapolis, Indiana-based Envirosweep, LLC ("Envirosweep"). This transaction broadens SCA's geography into Indiana.

SCA's President and CEO Christopher Valerian stated, "Envirosweep is the largest and fastest-growing sweeping company in Indiana. This contiguous location will allow SCA to better service our customers while continuing Envirosweep's tradition of excellence."

The owners of Envirosweep, father and son Rob and Jeremy Pitman, will continue with the business. Jeremy added, "Combining forces with SCA brings greater resources to our employees and customers while continuing our growth trajectory."

About SCA Sweeping Corporation of America: Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, SCA

Sweeping Corporation of America ("SCA") is the largest power sweeping company in the United States. SCA self-performs street, highway, construction, parking lot, industrial and special events power sweeping as well as jet-vac services to private and government entities. For more information on SCA, please visit www.sweepingcorp.com.

About Envirosweep, LLC: Envirosweep was founded in Indianapolis in 1981 as a family-owned business and has grown into the largest street sweeping provider in Indiana. Utilizing its fleet of heavy highway sweepers, Envirosweep provides sweeping for municipal and commercial customers. The company also provides parking lot sweeping to over 1,000 shopping centers, office complexes and warehouses. Envirosweep provides the right equipment with customer-focused employees who have the expertise to meet your sweeping service requirements. For more information on Envirosweep, please visit www.envirosweepservices.com.

