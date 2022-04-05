SCAD announces sneaker design minor

New minor propels graduates to the top of the multi-billion-dollar industry

ATLANTA and SAVANNAH, Ga., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- At the vanguard of footwear design, the Savannah College of Art and Design launches the first-ever sneaker design minor. Based on student interest and alumni success in the industry, the minor is designed to further enhance professional credentials and propel graduates to the top of the growing, lucrative field.

The SCAD sneaker design minor is available to students at both SCAD Savannah and Atlanta locations and includes new courses specifically created to amplify innovative and sustainable design and manufacturing practices. The minor includes five courses designed to develop students' knowledge and design skills in sketching, rendering, concept development, digital prototyping, and branding for luxury and high-performance sneakers. These courses provide SCAD students with access to leading technology resources and ensure students complete the minor with a professional-quality portfolio that includes both physical and digital prototypes of original sneaker designs.

"From streetwear to sportswear, SCAD Bees define what is hot, haute, and happening," said SCAD President and Founder Paula Wallace. "SCAD grads work for the biggest names in the shoe game. They launch their own lines, too, like Q4 Sports, where SCAD alum Quintin Williams teams up with NBA stars to design shoes that command the spotlight. So many SCAD Bees are already at the top of the sneaker game, and SCAD's new sneaker design program empowers future sneakerheads everywhere to leap into their creative careers. It's a slam dunk."

Offered within the School of Fashion, the sneaker design minor illustrates SCAD's elite status within art and design education, innovation, and creative business leadership, and demonstrates the university's mission to prepare students for professions at the forefront of evolving industries. SCAD alumni are already making major waves in the 80-billion-dollar international industry, working with leading brands like Nike, adidas, YEEZY, Reebok, Skechers, and others, and creating their own successful companies.

Coinciding with the launch of the sneaker design minor, SCAD showcases talented student and alumni designs in an exhibition at SCAD Atlanta, on view March 28–Dec. 2 at SCAD Studio. Alumni including Zaneta Horne (M.A., design management, 2018; B.F.A., industrial design, 2015), Vincent Vu (M.Arch., 2008; B.F.A., architecture, 2007), Carson Whittaker (M.A., industrial design, 2018), Quintin Williams (B.F.A., industrial design, 2011), and current accessory design students Tim Buchanan and Jordan Earley are featured.

SCAD is a private, nonprofit, accredited university, offering more than 100 graduate and undergraduate degree programs across locations in Atlanta and Savannah, Georgia; Lacoste, France; and online via SCADnow.

SCAD enrolls more than 15,700 undergraduate and graduate students from more than 120 countries. The future-minded SCAD curriculum engages professional-level technology and myriad advanced learning resources, affording students opportunities for internships, professional certifications, and real-world assignments with corporate partners through SCADpro, the university's renowned research lab and prototype generator. SCAD is No. 1 in the U.S., according to Art & Object's 2021 Best Art Schools ranking, with additional top rankings for degree programs in interior design, architecture, film, fashion, digital media, and more. Career success is woven into every fiber of the university, resulting in a superior alumni employment rate. For the past four years, 99% of SCAD graduates were employed, pursuing further education, or both within 10 months of graduation. SCAD provides students and alumni with ongoing career support through personal coaching, alumni programs, a professional presentation studio, and more. Visit scad.edu.

