SCAD LAUNCHES NEW DEGREE PROGRAMS FOR 2024-25 ACADEMIC YEAR

The Savannah College of Art & Design (SCAD) introduces seven new degree programs to the university's robust curricular.

"For more than four decades, SCAD has been at the forefront of art and design education," said Tara Oviedo, SCAD vice president for curriculum and assessment. "Our curriculum evolves in tandem with — and often ahead of — industry growth, maintaining SCAD's position as the preeminent source of talent for the world's most innovative companies. Through these seven new degree programs, along with our expanded offerings in Atlanta and online, we ensure SCAD graduates continue to lead and shape the creative industries of tomorrow."

The new programs will be offered by the university's prestigious School of Creative Technology, De Sole School of Business Innovation, and School of Film and Acting at SCAD Atlanta, SCAD Savannah, and online via SCADnow:

B.A. in game development (SCAD Atlanta, SCAD Savannah, SCADnow)

B.F.A. in game development (SCAD Atlanta, SCAD Savannah)

M.A. in cinematography (SCAD Atlanta, SCAD Savannah)

M.B.I. in creative business leadership (SCAD Atlanta, SCAD Savannah, SCADnow)

M.B.I. in design management (SCAD Savannah, SCADnow)

M.A. in editing (SCAD Atlanta, SCAD Savannah)

M.B.I. in service design (SCAD Savannah, SCADnow)

The university will also offer six undergraduate and graduate degree programs for the first time in Atlanta. Expanded degree programs for SCAD Atlanta include:

B.F.A. in sound design

M.A. in animation

M.A. in interactive design and game development

M.F.A. in interactive design and game development

M.A. in motion media design

M.A. in visual effects

The addition of these programs at SCAD Atlanta, celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2024–25, reflects the tremendous growth of the university and mirrors the growing entertainment industry in the state, with the film industry spending $4.1 billion in Georgia for fiscal year 2023. According to a recent study by Tripp Umbach, the leading national consulting firm for non-profit, arts, and tourism sector, SCAD's economic impact for the state of Georgia in fiscal year 2023 was $1.3 billion, a 70% increase from the last report conducted for fiscal year 2019. Much like its home, SCAD Atlanta continues to expand, experiencing 8% enrollment growth in the 2023–24 academic year.

For more than 45 years, SCAD has helped change the face and future of Savannah. The university's economic impact on the Savannah area in fiscal year 2023 was $1 billion. In Atlanta, SCAD's economic impact has more than doubled in the past four years, generating $328.5 million in total economic impact for Metro Atlanta.

During the 2023–24 academic year, SCAD Atlanta added the B.F.A. in acting to its list of available degree programs and opened a second professionally run casting office for students, alumni, faculty, and staff. Last fall, SCAD Atlanta also opened a world-class entertainment and performance venue, SCADshow, that hosts two state-of-the-art theater spaces, a 700-seat main stage and an intimate 130-seat theater, with industry-leading projection and sound production technology.

SCAD: THE UNIVERSITY FOR CREATIVE CAREERS

SCAD is a private, nonprofit, accredited university, offering more than 100 graduate and undergraduate degree programs across locations in Atlanta and Savannah, Georgia; Lacoste, France; and online via SCADnow. SCAD enrolls more than 17,500 undergraduate and graduate students from more than 120 countries. The future-minded SCAD curriculum engages professional-level technology and myriad advanced learning resources, affording students opportunities for internships, professional certifications, and real-world assignments with corporate partners through SCADpro, the university's renowned research lab and prototype generator.

SCAD has earned top rankings for degree programs in interior design, architecture, film, fashion, digital media, and more. Career success is woven into every fiber of the university, resulting in a superior alumni employment rate. A 2023 study found that 99% of SCAD graduates were employed, pursuing further education, or both within 10 months of graduation. SCAD provides students and alumni with ongoing career support through personal coaching, alumni programs, a professional presentation studio, and more. Visit scad.edu .

