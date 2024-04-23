SCAD Names Bob Weis Executive in Residence

Gensler Entertainment Lead and Former Disney Imagineering President to Advise SCAD

ATLANTA and SAVANNAH, Ga., April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) is pleased to announce that Bob Weis, global entertainment lead for Gensler and former president of Walt Disney Imagineering, has been named the university's latest Executive in Residence.

SCAD Executive in Residence Bob Weis, global entertainment lead for Gensler and former president of Walt Disney Imagineering.

"Bob Weis is a luminary who transcends his career in themed experiences and the built environment," said SCAD Chief Academic Officer Jason Fox. "We are honored to bring Bob to SCAD to engage in futureproofing our academic programs and to prepare students for their creative professions. Bob has been a friend of SCAD for many years, and this new chapter amplifies SCAD's commitment to preparing the next generation of dreamers and makers."

Weis brings more than 30 years of leadership in creating, designing, and developing some of Disney's most iconic projects around the globe. He was responsible for all creative and design aspects of the Shanghai Disney Resort project and has led over 200 major creative projects, including Disney's Hollywood Studios in Florida. As global entertainment lead at Gensler, Weis collaborates with the firm's global leaders to envision and bring to life unique experiences for clients spanning the company's 33 practice areas, including entertainment, lifestyle, hospitality, retail, sports, mixed use, cultural institutions, wellness, and workplace.

In his new advisory role, Weis will travel to all three SCAD locations in Atlanta, Savannah, and Lacoste, France, where he will visit classes and presentations, critique student work, deliver workshops and lectures, review portfolios, and mentor students. Weis will also provide vision and direction to the SCAD schools of Animation and Motion, Creative Technology, Building Arts, and Design to further their recognition as the preeminent source of knowledge and talent in the disciplines of animation, immersive reality, interactive design and game development, service design, themed entertainment design, interior design, and architecture, among others.

Combining technical mastery with artistic sensibility, students become architects of the imagination in the SCAD School of Creative Technology, completing a detailed curriculum as they pioneer immersive realities and award-winning attractions, video games, and mobile apps. SCAD also offers the world's first M.F.A. in themed entertainment design, a program that merges set design, live event production, and compelling storytelling.

"I am incredibly excited to collaborate with SCAD, such a preeminent arts and design university," Weis said. "I am grateful to be able to bring my background from Disney, Gensler, and other venues to be a part of preparing talented SCAD students for creative careers. Over the years, I have been constantly impressed with the passion, diversity of thought, and enthusiastic collaborations taking place within the students and faculty across creative industries. I am also looking forward to being a part of the rich SCAD culture, visiting the unique university locations, expediting workshops and creative sessions, and participating in new developments and research."

Weis has been recognized with numerous industry accolades and awards, including multiple honors from the Themed Entertainment Association, including Best New Theme Park for Shanghai Disney Resort and the Buzz Price Lifetime Achievement Award. In addition to his continuing work with Gensler, he remains closely connected to his Disney roots through a multi-book project with Disney Publishing, demonstrating his unique position as a creative leader with in-depth industry knowledge.

SCAD: The University for Creative Careers

SCAD is a private, nonprofit, accredited university, offering 100 graduate and undergraduate degree programs across locations in Atlanta and Savannah, Georgia; Lacoste, France; and online via SCADnow. SCAD enrolls more than 17,500 undergraduate and graduate students from more than 120 countries. The future-minded SCAD curriculum engages professional-level technology and myriad advanced learning resources, affording students opportunities for internships, professional certifications, and real-world assignments with corporate partners through SCADpro, the university's renowned research lab and prototype generator.

SCAD is No. 1 in the U.S., according to Art & Object's 2023 Best Art Schools ranking, with additional top rankings for degree programs in interior design, architecture, film, fashion, digital media, and more. Career success is woven into every fiber of the university, resulting in a superior alumni employment rate. A 2023 study found that 99% of SCAD graduates were employed, pursuing further education, or both within 10 months of graduation. SCAD provides students and alumni with ongoing career support through personal coaching, alumni programs, a professional presentation studio, and more. Visit scad.edu .

