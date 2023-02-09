SCADA Market: Driven by increasing adoption in the manufacturing industry - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The SCADA market size is forecast to increase by USD 4,250.89 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 7.72%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the market was valued at USD 7,790.89 million. The growth of the market will be driven by the increasing adoption in the manufacturing industry, the increasing importance of smart grid systems, and the need to reduce energy losses in metal, mining, and mineral industries. Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period of five (2017-2021) years have been covered in this report. Download The Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global SCADA Market 2023-2027

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including ABB Ltd., ALSTOM SA, Capula Ltd., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Elynx Technologies LLC, Emerson Electric Co., General Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Inductive Automation LLC, JFE Holdings Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., OMRON Corp., Ovak Technologies LLC, Radiflow, Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, TOSHIBA CORP, Yokogawa Electric Corp., Siemens AG, and Hitachi Ltd.

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Customer Landscape - Analysis of Price Sensitivity, Adoption Lifecycle, Customer Purchase Basket, Adoption Rates, and Purchase Criteria by Technavio

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and HIGH.

Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

The market is segmented by end-user (oil and gas, manufacturing, power, water and wastewater treatment, and others), type (solution and services), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Segmentation by End-user (Inclusion/Exclusion)

The market growth will be significant in the oil and gas segment during the forecast period. The growth of the segment is driven by increasing complexities of production and distribution in the oil and gas industry and rising offshore explorations in the US, China , India , Kuwait , and Saudi Arabia

What are the key data covered in this SCADA Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the SCADA Market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the SCADA Market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the SCADA Market industry across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of SCADA Market vendors

SCADA Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 180 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.72% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 4250.89 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.43 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 43% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ABB Ltd., ALSTOM SA, Capula Ltd., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Elynx Technologies LLC, Emerson Electric Co., General Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Inductive Automation LLC, JFE Holdings Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., OMRON Corp., Ovak Technologies LLC, Radiflow, Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, TOSHIBA CORP, Yokogawa Electric Corp., Siemens AG, and Hitachi Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global SCADA market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global SCADA market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 End-User Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – End-User Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

6.3 Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Oil and gas - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Oil and gas - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Manufacturing - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Manufacturing - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Power - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Power - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Power - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Power - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Power - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Water and wastewater treatment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Water and wastewater treatment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Water and wastewater treatment - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Water and wastewater treatment - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Water and wastewater treatment - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 50: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.8 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 54: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 55: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 57: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Comparison by Type

7.3 Solution - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Solution - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Solution - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Solution - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Solution - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 63: Chart on Services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Chart on Services - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Services - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 67: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 68: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 69: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 71: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 72: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 73: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 76: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 93: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 95: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 103: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 105: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 107: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 109: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 111: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 113: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 114: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 115: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 116: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 117: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 118: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 119: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 ABB Ltd.

Exhibit 120: ABB Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 121: ABB Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 122: ABB Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 123: ABB Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 124: ABB Ltd. - Segment focus

12.4 ALSTOM SA

Exhibit 125: ALSTOM SA - Overview



Exhibit 126: ALSTOM SA - Business segments



Exhibit 127: ALSTOM SA - Key news



Exhibit 128: ALSTOM SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 129: ALSTOM SA - Segment focus

12.5 Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Exhibit 130: Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 131: Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 132: Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. - Key offerings

12.6 Emerson Electric Co.

Exhibit 133: Emerson Electric Co. - Overview



Exhibit 134: Emerson Electric Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 135: Emerson Electric Co. - Key news



Exhibit 136: Emerson Electric Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 137: Emerson Electric Co. - Segment focus

12.7 General Electric Co.

Exhibit 138: General Electric Co. - Overview



Exhibit 139: General Electric Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 140: General Electric Co. - Key news



Exhibit 141: General Electric Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 142: General Electric Co. - Segment focus

12.8 Hitachi Ltd.

Exhibit 143: Hitachi Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 144: Hitachi Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 145: Hitachi Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 146: Hitachi Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 147: Hitachi Ltd. - Segment focus

12.9 Honeywell International Inc.

Exhibit 148: Honeywell International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 149: Honeywell International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 150: Honeywell International Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 151: Honeywell International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 152: Honeywell International Inc. - Segment focus

12.10 JFE Holdings Inc.

Exhibit 153: JFE Holdings Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 154: JFE Holdings Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 155: JFE Holdings Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 156: JFE Holdings Inc. - Segment focus

12.11 Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Exhibit 157: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 158: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 159: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 160: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 161: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Segment focus

12.12 OMRON Corp.

Exhibit 162: OMRON Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 163: OMRON Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 164: OMRON Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 165: OMRON Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 166: OMRON Corp. - Segment focus

12.13 Rockwell Automation Inc.

Exhibit 167: Rockwell Automation Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 168: Rockwell Automation Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 169: Rockwell Automation Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 170: Rockwell Automation Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 171: Rockwell Automation Inc. - Segment focus

12.14 Schneider Electric SE

Exhibit 172: Schneider Electric SE - Overview



Exhibit 173: Schneider Electric SE - Business segments



Exhibit 174: Schneider Electric SE - Key news



Exhibit 175: Schneider Electric SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 176: Schneider Electric SE - Segment focus

12.15 Siemens AG

Exhibit 177: Siemens AG - Overview



Exhibit 178: Siemens AG - Business segments



Exhibit 179: Siemens AG - Key news



Exhibit 180: Siemens AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 181: Siemens AG - Segment focus

12.16 TOSHIBA CORP

Exhibit 182: TOSHIBA CORP - Overview



Exhibit 183: TOSHIBA CORP - Business segments



Exhibit 184: TOSHIBA CORP - Key offerings



Exhibit 185: TOSHIBA CORP - Segment focus

12.17 Yokogawa Electric Corp.

Exhibit 186: Yokogawa Electric Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 187: Yokogawa Electric Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 188: Yokogawa Electric Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 189: Yokogawa Electric Corp. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 190: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 191: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 192: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 193: Research methodology



Exhibit 194: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 195: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 196: List of abbreviations

