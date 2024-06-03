SCADA Market size is set to grow by USD 4.26 billion from 2024-2028, Increasing adoption in manufacturing industry to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global SCADA market size is estimated to grow by USD 4.26 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.34% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global SCADA market 2024-2028

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered End-user (Oil and gas, Manufacturing, Power, Water and wastewater treatment, and Others), Type (Solution and Services), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America) Region Covered APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Key companies profiled ABB Ltd., ALSTOM SA, Capula Ltd., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., eLynx Technologies LLC, Emerson Electric Co., General Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Inductive Automation LLC, JFE Holdings Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., OMRON Corp., Ovak Technologies LLC, Radiflow, Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Toshiba Corp., and Yokogawa Electric Corp.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The open-source SCADA market is experiencing significant growth due to the flexibility, cost-effectiveness, and customization options offered by these solutions. Industries and organizations across sectors, including power, pharmaceuticals, manufacturing, and food safety, are adopting open-source SCADA systems for real-time monitoring and control of industrial processes.

Key features include warehouse management, data visualization, field devices, and networked data communications. Additionally, open-source SCADA solutions integrate with cybersecurity technologies, IoT, and cloud computing to enhance operational technology, automation, and resource utilization. Industrial mobility, cyber threats, and machine learning are also critical aspects of this evolving landscape.

Market Challenges

The SCADA market faces impediments due to the limited understanding and implementation of cyber security standards, such as NIST, 20% Critical Security Controls, and NERC CIP. This lack of awareness contributes to production losses and inefficiencies in industries like power and pharmaceuticals. Key areas of focus include warehouse management, data visualization, field devices, real-time data, industrial mobility, and cyber threats.

Industrial solutions like Industry 4.0, automation technologies, and resource utilization are driving growth, but security concerns persist. Cyberattacks, wireless sensor networks, and cloud-based solutions are significant challenges. Companies must invest in cybersecurity to mitigate risks and ensure the reliable operation of SCADA systems.

Segment Overview

End-user 1.1 Oil and gas

1.2 Manufacturing

1.3 Power

1.4 Water and wastewater treatment

1.5 Others Type 2.1 Solution

2.2 Services Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America

1.1 Oil and gas- The SCADA market encompasses various end-user industries, including the power industry and manufacturing sectors, where SCADA systems play a pivotal role in optimizing resource utilization and ensuring field visibility. Warehouse management and industrial mobility are crucial aspects of SCADA applications, enabling real-time data access and analysis through graphical user interfaces and networked data communications.

Field devices, such as sensors, actuators, and controllers, are integral components of SCADA systems, providing data for cyber threat mitigation and industrial IoT integration. Industrial mobility, powered by cybersecurity solutions like Orca Security and Temasek's Industry 4.0 initiatives, ensures secure access to cloud-based solutions and machine learning algorithms. SCADA systems facilitate automation technologies in industries like pharmaceuticals and food safety, where operational technology and machine technology integration is essential.

Real-time data processing and analysis are vital for industries dealing with complex systems like tanks, compressors, generators, and separators. SCADA systems' communication systems leverage cloud computing technology, investment costs, and cyberattack prevention through advanced technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML). Wireless sensor networks and cloud-based solutions further enhance SCADA systems' capabilities, ensuring efficient and secure industrial operations.

Research Analysis

The SCADA (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition) market encompasses hardware, software, and services for managing and monitoring industrial processes in real-time. Communication systems, including cloud computing technology, play a crucial role in enabling remote access and data sharing for SCADA systems. Investment costs for SCADA solutions can be substantial due to the need for robust security against cyberattacks.

Wireless sensor networks and cloud-based solutions are increasingly being adopted in the power industry and pharmaceuticals industry to optimize operational technology and machine technology as part of Industry 4.0 solutions. Networked data communications are essential for effective SCADA implementation, while graphical user interfaces simplify system operation and analysis. The SCADA market continues to evolve, offering innovative solutions for various industries.

Market Research Overview

The SCADA (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition) market encompasses innovative technologies and solutions designed for real-time industrial automation and process control. These systems enable the remote monitoring and automated control of various industrial processes and infrastructure. The integration of advanced features such as cybersecurity, analytics, and machine learning enhances the efficiency and reliability of SCADA systems.

The global SCADA market is driven by the increasing demand for automation in various sectors including energy, water and wastewater, transportation, and manufacturing. The market is expected to grow significantly due to the rising need for optimizing operational costs and improving productivity. Additionally, the integration of IoT (Internet of Things) and cloud technologies is revolutionizing the SCADA landscape, offering new opportunities for market growth.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

End-user

Oil And Gas



Manufacturing



Power



Water And Wastewater Treatment



Others

Type

Solution



Services

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



Middle East And Africa



South America

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

