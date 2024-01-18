SCADA Market to grow by USD 4.25 billion from 2022 to 2027; Increasing adoption in the manufacturing industry to drive the growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The SCADA market is expected to grow by USD 4.25 billion between 2022 and 2027. However, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 7.72% during the forecast period. The SCADA (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition) market is driven by the increasing demand for industrial automation and remote monitoring across various sectors.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global SCADA Market 2023-2027

SCADA systems, along with technologies like PLC (Programmable Logic Controller), HMI (Human-Machine Interface), and RTU (Remote Terminal Unit), enable efficient control and monitoring of industrial processes. Communication Protocols such as Modbus and DNP3 facilitate data exchange between field devices and control centers. SCADA systems play a crucial role in data acquisition, telemetry, and process control, enhancing operational efficiency. With a growing focus on cybersecurity, SCADA software and hardware are evolving to provide robust security features. Integration of SCADA systems with existing infrastructure is also a key driver in the market.

Key Highlights:

The market is segmented by end-user (oil and gas, manufacturing, power, water and wastewater treatment, and others), type (solutions and services), and geography (APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America ).

, , and , and ). The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the SCADA market: ABB Ltd., ALSTOM SA, Capula Ltd., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Elynx Technologies LLC, Emerson Electric Co., General Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Inductive Automation LLC, JFE Holdings Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., OMRON Corp., Ovak Technologies LLC, Radiflow, Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, TOSHIBA CORP, Yokogawa Electric Corp., Siemens AG, and Hitachi Ltd.

SCADA Market is fragmented in nature.

Market to observe 6.43% YOY growth in 2023.

Keg Segments:

The oil and gas segment is significant during the forecast period. Cloud-based SCADA systems are increasingly favored in the oil and gas sectors. With this technology, operators, regardless of their scale, can efficiently access insights into their upstream assets without the need for on-premises SCADA infrastructure. Additionally, the availability of cloud-based solutions from various vendors, focusing on SCADA Security, SCADA Network, SCADA Sensors, SCADA Components, SCADA Architecture, and SCADA Applications, contributes to the growth of this segment. The introduction of such products is expected to significantly impact the expansion of the supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) market, including SCADA Industry, SCADA Market Trends, SCADA Deployment, SCADA Maintenance, SCADA Vendors, SCADA Solutions, SCADA Analytics, SCADA Protocols, SCADA Communication Infrastructure, and SCADA for Critical Infrastructure, in the foreseeable future.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by End-User

Market Segmentation by Type

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

