SCADAfence 6.0 Is the First OT Security Platform That Unites OT and IT Users in Preventing Future Cyber-attacks

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today's OT and IoT environments are adding newer, interconnected, industrial IIoT technologies that increase production in a more cost-efficient manner than in the past. In parallel, cyber attackers are also getting faster, smarter and better. Today's malwares spread inside networks at staggering speeds and their business impacts are devastating. As a result, being only reactive is no longer a viable strategy and alignment between OT and IT has never been more important.

SCADAfence's latest version 6.0 gives today's OT and IT Security teams alike, visibility into the actual exposure that their network is facing before a cyber-attack can materialize. This allows SCADAfence's users to know what the potential ways are for a malware (or an attacker) to spread within their network, which devices, applications and protocols are vulnerable to an attack, and to what extent an attack can spread once gaining a foothold in their network.

So, What's New in SCADAfence Platform 6.0

Governance & Compliance - SCADAfence Platform 6.0 introduces an innovative approach to governance and compliance. This feature enables the IT and audit departments to centrally define and monitor the organization's adherence to company policies and to OT-related standards and regulations such as IEC 62443 and the NIST framework.

Configured and managed centrally, the feature provides a cross-organizational compliance dashboard. It measures compliance and monitors the progress made over time across distributed sites, and includes support for incremental, time-based changes.

The governance feature enables CISOs to plan their cyber security strategy, as well as to report and measure their organizational compliance based on the actual data derived from the networks.

Proactive OT Security - SCADAfence Platform's latest version – 6.0, comes with a built-in suite of tools with a proactive and preventive focus. OT security teams can now identify mission-critical systems and networks automatically, and then get a high-level view of the network exposure, evaluating the vulnerabilities of networks, devices and protocols. The combination of criticality, vulnerability and exposure allows the teams to invest their efforts into areas where they will receive the highest return-on-investment in terms of security value.

Asset & Threat Assessment – There could be millions of vulnerabilities in any given network, which often makes it difficult for OT and IT security teams to prioritize their security efforts. In addition to an extensive asset management functionality, SCADAfence Platform 6.0 enables the discovery of critical assets and provides measurements of key security performance indicators such as network exposure, vulnerabilities and their severity. This allows SCADAfence's users to identify high-risk, high-value assets and to prioritize securing them over other assets.

The Exposure Map – This new feature allows users to define groups of assets and inspect if and how they are exposed to each other, including the ability to evaluate the exposure of a specific asset, a group of assets, a subnet, or a networking protocol.

User-Defined Exposure Rules – Users can define rules for governing changes in exposure status. Security teams are notified when the network architecture changes and to what effect the risk levels are at any given time. This has been one of the biggest concerns of security teams and an essential tool for minimizing the effect of an adversary's propagation in the network (or between sites).

A New User Interface - The system's user interface has been completely rebuilt and streamlined for ease of use and enhanced functionality. The new interface has been built to increase performance, to simplify user workflows, to reduce the number of clicks, and the amount of time that is spent on performing common actions. Serving both OT and IT users, security teams get aggregated and analyzed information and this reduces the time from detection to response and resolution.

NetFlow Traffic Analysis - SCADAfence Platform 6.0 now analyzes NetFlow traffic collected from remote network areas (from the edge), offering visibility into network segments that haven't been prioritized for DPI-sensor installation. This is done by configuring supporting network infrastructure to send NetFlow data into a SCADAfence sensor. The NetFlow data enrichment occurs inside the SCADAfence platform in a way that is transparent to the user, adding assets, connections and statistics. This also integrates with all of SCADAfence's anomaly detection and vulnerability detection engines. If a certain NetFlow-monitored network area produces many vulnerabilities and alerts, it can be prioritized for a full DPI-sensor installation.

Built for Performance – As with every new release, SCADAfence prides itself with keeping the top performance indicators in the competitive landscape. The new release allows users to benefit from even further enhancements to the bandwidth intake capabilities, plus the ability to reduce the total cost of ownership.

"Securing the entire extended industrial network and taking a proactive approach, is particularly crucial at a time when industrial facilities and critical infrastructures are increasingly facing escalating cyber-attacks," said Elad Ben-Meir, CEO of SCADAfence. "Recent cyber-attacks such as LockerGoga, RYUK and others from well-organized, financially and politically motivated hacking groups, have infected machines virally, in a matter of minutes, rendering entire organizations inactive."

The correct approach to security within OT is in proactive management, not only in incident response. By taking a proactive approach, organizations can prevent damages of hundreds of millions of dollars, as well as delayed production process recovery times, which can take weeks or even months to remediate.

About SCADAfence:

SCADAfence is the global technology leader in OT cybersecurity. The SCADAfence platform enables organizations with complex OT networks to embrace the benefits of industrial IoT by reducing cyber risks and mitigating operational threats. The non-intrusive platform provides full coverage of large-scale networks, offering best-in-class detection accuracy, asset discovery and user experience with minimal false-positives. SCADAfence delivers security and visibility to some of the world's most complex OT networks, including the largest manufacturing facility in Europe. SCADAfence enables organizations in manufacturing, building management and critical infrastructure industries to operate securely, reliably and efficiently.

For further information, please contact:

Tony Glover

tonyglover@tgpr.co.uk

Tel: +44(0)7502-150-975

SOURCE SCADAfence

Related Links

https://www.scadafence.com/

