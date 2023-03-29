SCADAfence Broadens Global Presence Via Strategic Funding From Three Major Investors

The new investment will support SCADAfence's continued growth, and assist in strengthening existing strategic partnerships and extending the platform's reach into new markets and verticals.

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SCADAfence, the global technology leader in OT & IoT cyber security today announced that it has closed an additional funding round with an investment from Fujitsu (through a fund managed by its subsidiary Fujitsu Ventures Limited ) , Mitsubishi Electric and Prosegur corporations.

As cyber threats targeting OT networks surge and nation-state-backed threat actors become increasingly prevalent, governments worldwide are enacting legislation to bolster cyber protections for critical infrastructure. In this rapidly evolving landscape, SCADAfence has emerged as the top choice for organizations seeking to fortify their OT security posture. This new funding round will enable SCADAfence to continue scaling its global reach into new markets, increasing sales and support teams in key regions, and building stronger collaborative relationships with its strategic partners.

Expanding Into New Markets With Strategic Partners

Fujitsu, one of the world's leading technology companies with customers in over 100 countries, is going to bring SCADAfence's products into OT security services of Fujitsu Uvance, their new global business brand that aims to provide innovative solutions that address business challenges and solve societal issues. This strengthened collaboration will help Fujitsu to accelerate to enhance its services to support digitalization of IT-OT converged environment.

"The need for OT security has never been greater, and SCADAfence is one of the most important partners for Fujitsu in this area, offering industrial and critical infrastructure organizations the solutions that they need to protect facilities and employees while expanding connectivity and accelerating digital transformation," said Koji Arai, VP, Head of Uvance Hybrid IT of Fujitsu. "We have been very impressed with their understanding of OT security and their strong initiatives to tackling this global challenge."

Mitsubishi Electric has confirmed plans to integrate SCADAfence's products into their factory automation suite, thereby delivering a seamless experience for end-users and instantly elevating their OT security offering to best-in-class.

"SCADAfence has stood out in the past several years as the most comprehensive and effective OT cyber security solution provider in the marketplace," said Hiroshi Sakakibara, Executive Officer, CDO, Vice President, Corporate Business Innovation of Mitsubishi Electric. "Our decision to increase investment in their future is a testament to SCADAfence's success thus far and their robust, mature product line."

After making its second investment in SCADAfence, Prosegur will be including SCADAfence as part of their managed services offerings across several regions including Spain, Portugal, Brazil, and the U.S. By integrating SCADAfence's products into their managed services offering, Prosegur will be providing customers with a unified offering that combines robust technology and expert services to help them stay ahead of the ever-evolving threat landscape.

"We believe SCADAfence is uniquely qualified to secure complex OT networks and global critical infrastructure and has brought to market a complete solution that some of the world's most recognized brands are relying on for visibility, security, and compliance," said David Fernández of Prosegur.

"As a leader in the OT cyber security industry, SCADAfence has experienced unprecedented growth by making the forging of key strategic partnerships that capitalize on the synergies between our solutions and those of our partners a key strategy," said SCADAfence CEO Elad Ben-Meir. "This is why we are thrilled to be announcing that Fujitsu, Mitsubishi Electric and Prosegur are providing additional strategic support to our company."

This new investment will allow us to rapidly expand into new markets and strengthen our position as the go-to provider for critical infrastructure security. By leveraging the power of strategic partnerships, we are confident that we can continue to deliver innovative cybersecurity solutions to our customers and stay ahead of the evolving threat landscape."

This investment not only underscores our belief in the power of strategic partnerships, but also demonstrates our partners' confidence in our vision and capabilities. With this new infusion of capital, we are poised to take our growth to the next level, solidifying our position as the go-to provider for critical infrastructure security.

About SCADAfence

SCADAfence is the global technology leader in OT & IoT cyber security. The SCADAfence platform enables organizations with complex OT networks to embrace the benefits of industrial IoT by reducing cyber risks and mitigating operational threats. The non-intrusive platform provides full coverage of large-scale networks, offering best-in-class detection accuracy, asset discovery and governance with minimal false-positives. SCADAfence delivers proactive security and visibility to many of the world's most complex OT networks, including the largest manufacturing facility in Europe. SCADAfence enables organizations in manufacturing, building management and critical infrastructure industries to operate securely, reliably and efficiently.

