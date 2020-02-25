SCADAfence Introduces the First IT/OT Governance & Compliance Portal That Covers Industrial Frameworks

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

A Comprehensive Solution For IT/OT Governance

Enterprises have been scrutinized for years with an ever-expanding landscape of regulatory frameworks and standards across all verticals. As industrial facilities gain more attention from cyber adversaries, a new wave of industrial focused standards have been introduced to further expand the already large regulatory ecosystem. These include IEC 62443, NERC CIP, NIST CSF and others.

SCADAfence has been the pioneer in setting the tone of similar frameworks, such as their activities as founding members of the OT Cyber Security Alliance along with ABB, Microsoft, Checkpoint, Fortinet and other industry leaders. In addition, SCADAfence provides best-of-breed solutions to automate the adherence of these frameworks into the daily activities of their customers. SCADAfence now officially announces the launch of their Governance Portal that has been gaining a lot of attention since its soft launch a couple of months ago. The product has been so popular, it even won the Cutting Edge Compliance award by Infosec Awards, announced yesterday at the RSA 2020 Conference.

How It Works

The SCADAfence Governance Portal has been developed as a single one-stop solution for IT & OT users to enable real-time monitoring and compliance across the entire organization and to assure compliance with relevant regulations such as IEC62443, NERC CIP, NIS NCSC, the NIST framework and other frameworks.

The SCADAfence Governance Portal continuously monitors compliance enforcement over time across all sites – identifying each gap and bottleneck. The SCADAfence Governance Portal automatically discovers and creates an accurate asset list of all ICS devices. This supports the IT and OT departments that typically manage cybersecurity standards compliances across the organization, as they are now legally required to monitor standards compliance in remote OT locations.

The SCADAfence Governance Portal - Features Overview:

Multi-site regulatory and policy compliance framework.

Compliance policy manager – define required compliance standards.

Organizational policies compliance management.

Compliance dashboards – automatically created and available at all times for compliance visibility.

Detailed Reports – drill down in each site and each improvement opportunity.

The SCADAfence Governance Portal – Advantages:

Increase readiness and compliance for organizational policies and regulatory compliance.

Regulatory assessment is based on real traffic data.

Enables end-to-end management of the compliance process across the organization.

Ready-to-use compliance dashboards and reports for managerial and regulative use.

Enables gradual enforcement process, with flexible policy options.

"SCADAfence has combined its experience in safeguarding industrial control systems across many sectors with a constantly updated governance product," said Elad Ben-Meir, CEO of SCADAfence. "We designed the Governance Portal to automate the tedious process of adhering to compliance requirements, covering both central and distributed/remote sites. Our customers have been extremely excited about the launch of this product as it saves them precious time and resources, while assisting them in reducing their attack surface and doing so based on industry best practices."

