SCADAfence Joins Fortinet as a Fabric-ready Technology Alliance Partner to Safeguard OT Networks

TEL AVIV, Israel, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SCADAfence, the technology leader in providing cybersecurity and visibility solutions for Operational Technology (OT) security, today announced it has joined the Fortinet Technology Alliance Partner program to enable facilities such as factories and power stations to safeguard the ever-expanding security perimeters of their IT and operational technology (OT) systems.

As the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) makes inroads into the manufacturing, critical infrastructure and building-management industries, the 'Air Gap', which traditionally separated IT and OT systems from the internet, is being swiftly eroded. In order to safeguard their facilities, organizations must now take action to secure the widening array of potential entry points that now exist for determined hackers, ranging from building entry-systems and external surveillance cameras to mission-critical control rooms.

"The convergence of OT and IT networks has significantly increased the exposure of critical operational systems and devices to cyberattacks. To address this growing issue, the Fortinet Security Fabric enables safe and secure convergence of leading operational technology and information technology solutions, enabling OT customers to keep up with the expanding digital attack surface," said Phil Quade, CISO at Fortinet.

Joint Solution Overview

Fortinet and SCADAfence's technology partnership, made possible through the Fortinet Fabric-Ready Technology Alliance Program, enable organizations to plug the vulnerabilities that are now emerging in OT security as more devices and systems go online. Combining the Fortinet Security Fabric with SCADAfence's dedicated OT security solutions allows organizations to enforce new security policies designed to give manufacturing facilities and vital utilities the multi-layered cybersecurity they urgently require in the absence of the once-protective air gap.

The SCADAfence platform monitors OT networks non-intrusively while analyzing industrial protocols and polling data from industrial control systems. The platform automatically identifies assets in the OT network and digitizes the asset inventory. It then uses a combination of algorithms and behavioral analytics to detect cyber-attacks, policy violations, and other anomalous behavior. This unique form of cutting-edge risk detection allows OT security teams to be proactive and take action – thus containing any current attacks while also preventing future incidents.

Once SCADAfence has detected a potential breach in real time, detailed information on its precise location, identifying device type, vendor, model, network address and configuration together with appropriate alerts for malicious activities in the OT network are immediately sent to Fortinet in order to counter the threat immediately, also enriching the information repository concerning OT devices in Fortinet's solutions, thus increasing OT asset inventory accuracy and extending visibility from IT to OT.

"Manufacturing facilities and utilities such as power stations in countries such as the US and the UK have become prime targets for state-sponsored threat actors as well as for financially motivated cyber criminals. For reasons of national security, it is now essential that those operating crucial facilities take immediate steps to safeguard their expanding security perimeters," says SCADAfence CEO Elad Ben-Meir.

Joint Solution Benefits:

Integration of IT-OT security frameworks and processes;

Accurate asset discovery and inventory management across IT and OT;

Insights from SCADAfence platform for policy enforcement with the Fortinet Security Fabric;

Automation in OT for increased incident response efficiency and reduced response time.

About the Fortinet Fabric-Ready Technology Alliance Program

Fortinet's technology alliance partners build on Fortinet products and solutions to help customers get even more value from their security deployments. Technology alliance partners are a key part of the Fortinet Security Fabric, which enables the development and delivery of truly comprehensive, end-to-end security solutions that can dynamically adapt to the evolving network architecture as well as the changing threat landscape. Alliance solutions provide customers with more effective security, and are pre-integrated, saving time and resources in deployment, operations, and support. Please visit the Fortinet Technology Alliance Partner page for more information about this program.

About SCADAfence:

SCADAfence is the global technology leader in OT cyber security. The SCADAfence platform enables organizations with complex OT networks to embrace the benefits of industrial IoT by reducing cyber risks and mitigating operational threats. The non-intrusive platform provides full coverage of large-scale networks, offering best-in-class detection accuracy, asset discovery and user experience with minimal false-positives. SCADAfence delivers proactive security and visibility to some of the world's most complex OT networks, including the largest manufacturing facility in Europe. SCADAfence enables organizations in manufacturing, building management and critical infrastructure industries to operate securely, reliably and efficiently. To learn more, go to www.scadafence.com

