SCADAfence Named "Best SCADA Security Solution" by SC Media

NEW YORK and TEL AVIV, Israel, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SCADAfence , the global leader in cybersecurity for Operational Technology (OT) & Internet of Things (IoT) environments, today announced that the SCADAfence Platform has been recognized as a Trust Award winner as the " Best SCADA Security Solution " in the 2021 SC Awards. The winners for the Trust Awards were chosen by an expert panel of judges with extensive knowledge and experience in the cybersecurity industry. The announcement was made online Monday, May 3, 2021 as part of SC Media's 2021 SC Awards coverage.

SCADAfence, which exists to protect the lives of civilians, leverages cutting-edge technology to help organizations that have limited or no visibility into their OT & IoT environment, to automatically detect all of their assets, digitize their inventory, comply with industrial standards , and most importantly - make sure that their OT & IoT environments are kept safe from sophisticated cyber-attackers.

SCADAfence currently protects some of the largest industrial facilities in the world. Notable customers include the largest manufacturing plant in Europe , a Fortune 100 oil and gas enterprise in the United States, multiple power plants , water & wastewater facilities , and the largest building management system (BMS) operator in Japan .

"To be recognized as the best SCADA security solution is a huge honor," said Elad Ben-Meir, CEO of SCADAfence. "SCADAfence had another year of phenomenal success, despite the uncertainties and challenges of 2020, we accomplished to triple our revenues and number of customers."

"By winning the SC Trust Award for the best SCADA security solution, we are thrilled to receive this prestigious industry recognition for our ongoing efforts in the OT & IoT security space. This is a true testament to our product and engineering team and the dedication we invest in innovating and improving in the industrial cybersecurity space" added Ben-Meir.

Now in its 25th year, 2021's SC Awards were the most competitive yet, with a record 579 entries. Winners of the Trust Award were chosen by a distinguished group of leading IT security professionals from SC Media's readership. Entrants were narrowed down to a select group of finalists before undergoing a rigorous final judging process to determine the winner of each category.

"Distinct challenges that emerged during the last year resulted in a diverse range of demands from the customer community. A pandemic drove employees home en masse; supply chain attacks left government agencies and businesses reeling; cybercriminals and enemy nation states banked on security gaps during unprecedented times, targeting home networks, health care organizations, and retailers, among many other organizations," said Jill Aitoro, editor in chief of SC Media. "Winners of our Trust Awards demonstrated remarkable resiliency, adapting to meet evolving requirements of customers."

The full summary of the SC Trust Awards 2021 winners can be found here .

About SC Media

SC Media is the essential resource for cybersecurity professionals, keeping them up to date on vital developments and focusing on their most important concerns. Whether practitioners or leaders, technologists or executives, people who care about cybersecurity turn to SC Media, every day and throughout the day, to stay informed and gain insight into the complex issues that matter in their strategic and technology decision-making. As CyberRisk Alliance's gateway resource, SC Media taps into an authoritative community of thinkers and innovators to provide a full range of relevant and useful content, including exclusive market research and data, opinion and perspective, independent product reviews, compelling in-person and virtual learning, and much more.

About SCADAfence

SCADAfence is the global technology leader in OT & IoT cybersecurity. SCADAfence offers a full suite of industrial cybersecurity products that provides full coverage of large-scale networks, offering best-in-class network monitoring, asset discovery, governance, remote access, and IoT device security. A Gartner "Cool Vendor" in 2020, SCADAfence delivers proactive security and visibility to some of the world's most complex OT networks, including the largest manufacturing facility in Europe. SCADAfence enables organizations in critical infrastructure, manufacturing, and building management industries to operate securely, reliably, and efficiently. To learn more, visit our website , check out our blog , or follow us on LinkedIn .

