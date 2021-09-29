SCADAfence Named Global Entrepreneurial Company of the Year 2021 By Frost & Sullivan

NEW YORK and TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SCADAfence, the global technology leader in cybersecurity for Operational Technology (OT) and Internet of Things (IoT) environments, announced today that it has been awarded the "Global Entrepreneurial Company of the Year" by research and consulting firm Frost & Sullivan . SCADAfence was acknowledged for its game-changing OT security platform, customer–centric approach, and strong overall performance in the critical national infrastructure cybersecurity industry.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that demonstrates excellence in devising a strong growth strategy and robustly implementing it. The recipient must show strength in product and technology innovation, leadership in customer value, as well as speed in responding to market needs.

In a report accompanying the award, Frost & Sullivan highlights the role of SCADAfence's OT security platform as it offers unparalleled endpoint detection, inventory management, threat detection, vulnerability management, and compliance governance solutions for OT and IoT environments. Additionally, according to the advanced eight key criteria set by Frost & Sullivan, SCADAfence's revolutionary and comprehensive OT and IoT cybersecurity solutions continue to demonstrate industry excellence.

According to the Frost & Sullivan report, SCADAfence brings innovation and best–in–class solutions to the critical national infrastructure industry through its unique, comprehensive, and brand–agnostic OT and IoT cybersecurity platforms.

"Equipped with advanced analytics, AI, and ML capabilities, the SCADAfence Platform and SCADAfence IoT Security solutions continuously monitor a client's environment to detect unauthorized or abnormal device and network activities or misconfigurations," said Tara Semon, Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Research Team Leader. "The solutions provide security operators with complete network visibility and real–time risk alerts, enabling them to remediate vulnerabilities quickly and efficiently before security events escalate."

SCADAfence currently protects some of the largest industrial facilities in the world. Notable customers include the largest manufacturing plant in Europe , a Fortune 100 oil and gas enterprise in the United States, multiple power plants , water and wastewater facilities , and the largest building management systems (BMS) operator in Japan .

"We are thrilled to be recognized by Frost & Sullivan for this outstanding award and humbled by the industry validation of our vision, market momentum and customer-centric approach," said Elad Ben-Meir, CEO of SCADAfence. "We believe this recognition from Frost & Sullivan further validates our commitment to investing in, innovating, and improving the industrial cybersecurity industry."

Further validating this industry recognition, SCADAfence has experienced another year of phenomenal success in 2021 and is planning to continue expanding its sales and development teams to support the high demand for its OT and IoT security platforms and Governance Portal as well as its expanding product offering.

