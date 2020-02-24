SCADAfence Named Winner of Three Coveted InfoSec Awards During RSA Conference 2020

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SCADAfence, the global technology leader in OT & IoT Security, is proud to emerge victorious for the following three awards at RSA 2020 from the industry's leading electronic information security magazine, Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM):

Cutting Edge ICS/SCADA Security Next Gen Critical Infrastructure Protection Cutting Edge Compliance

SCADAfence has won the award for Cutting Edge ICS/SCADA Security since their platform has high-Performance with 100% Deep Packet Analysis, with the ability to collect every bit of data passing through the network at real-time speed and detect any risk in real-time. The SCADAfence Platform is architecturally advanced more than any other OT & IoT security product and is currently the only vendor who offers this technology.

Additionally, SCADAfence has won the award for Next Gen Critical Infrastructure Protection since they have a unique Micro Granular Baseline technology. This technology learns every device granularly, per asset and per traffic characteristics. This unique technology provides the most accurate detection mechanism, and dramatically reduces false-positives without the need to reconfigure the baseline upon any changes. Customers get baselining results in hours vs weeks and it keeps getting smarter with advanced AI capabilities.

SCADAfence has also won the award for Cutting Edge Compliance, since they're the first OT & IoT Security company to provide a Governance & Compliance Portal. The SCADAfence Governance Portal enables IT and OT departments to centrally define and monitor their organization's adherence to OT & IoT related regulations and security policies. Users can define and measure their compliance progress made over time across all sites and identify all of the gaps and bottlenecks in their network; providing continuous governance oversight while using the most up-to-date technology.

"We're thrilled to receive one of the most prestigious and coveted cybersecurity awards in the world from Cyber Defense Magazine" said Elad Ben-Meir, CEO of SCADAfence. "We knew the competition would be tough and fierce. We couldn't be more pleased to be recognized as Infosec Innovators and leaders in the industry."

"SCADAfence embodies three major features the judges look for to become winners: understanding tomorrow's threats, today, providing a cost-effective solution and innovating in unexpected ways that can help stop the next breach," said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

About the Judging

The judges are CISSP, FMDHS, CEH, certified security professionals who voted based on their independent review of the company submitted materials on the website of each submission including but not limited to data sheets, white papers, product literature and other market variables. CDM has a flexible philosophy to find more innovative players with new and unique technologies, than the one with the most customers or money in the bank.

About SCADAfence

SCADAfence is the global technology leader in OT & IoT cyber security. The SCADAfence platform enables organizations with complex OT networks to embrace the benefits of industrial IoT by reducing cyber risks and mitigating operational threats. The non-intrusive platform provides full coverage of large-scale networks, offering best-in-class detection accuracy, asset discovery and governance with minimal false-positives. SCADAfence delivers proactive security and visibility to some of the world's most complex OT networks, including the largest manufacturing facility in Europe. SCADAfence enables organizations in manufacturing, building management and critical infrastructure industries to operate securely, reliably and efficiently. To learn more, go to www.scadafence.com

About Cyber Defense Magazine

With over 5 Million monthly readers and growing, and over 17,000 pages of searchable online infosec content, Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of IT Security information. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group, a division of Ingersoll Lockwood. Learn more about us at http://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit http://www.cyberdefensetv.com and http://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives.

For SCADAfence inquiries please contact:

Tony Glover

tonyglover@tgpr.co.uk

Tel: +44 (0)750-215-0975

