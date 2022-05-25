Scaeva Technologies Partners with Iconic Studio Where Fleetwood Mac, Prince, Metallica and More Recorded

SAN FRANCISCO, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Scaeva is excited to announce a partnership with one of the most iconic recording studios on the planet - the studio formerly known as the Sausalito Record Plant. Scaeva will capture, preserve and make available the unique acoustic signatures of the famous recording studio located at 2200 Bridgeway in Sausalito, California, where the list of iconic acts to record is staggering.

Scaeva advisor, Krish Sharma, at the studio formerly known as the Sausalito Record Plant.

This historic studio produced some of music's most iconic platinum records of all time, including Santana's Supernatural and Fleetwood Mac's Rumours. Other artists including Metallica, Aretha Franklin, Van Morrison, Tom Petty, Carrie Underwood, Rick James, The Grateful Dead, Joe Walsh, Three Dog Night and Stevie Wonder created some of their biggest hits using the studio's iconic sound.

The studio will again be making history by working with Scaeva to create high-precision models of their most iconic spaces, including their celebrated Studio B. "Scaeva's unbelievable spatial audio reproduction technology is a perfect match to our commitment to bring this piece of music history back to life for future generations. Scaeva shares our passion, we couldn't be more excited to get started." shared Frank Pollifrone, investor. "We're thrilled to be preserving this historical gem digitally and making it available for wider audiences to experience," announced Steve Curd, Scaeva CEO.

Scaeva expects these models to be available later this year as one of the first-ever spatial acoustic NFTs, as well as embedded in other professional and consumer-focused spatial audio products for music production, streaming and metaverse applications.

About Scaeva Technologies:

Scaeva's mission is to remove barriers to content creation and enjoyment. Based in Silicon Valley, Scaeva sits at the nexus of technology and entertainment. Their latest invention, InSitu Sound™ allows audiences to hear tracks the way they were intended to sound and allows artists to break free from the studio.

Media Contacts:

Scaeva Technologies

+1-916-606-3711

[email protected]

SOURCE Scaeva Technologies