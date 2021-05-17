Scaffold Technology Market to Garner $1.25 Billion, Globally, by 2027 at 16.9% CAGR: Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, Ore., May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Scaffold Technology Market by Product Type (Natural Scaffold and Synthetic Scaffold), by Type (Macro-porous Scaffolds, Micro-porous Scaffolds, Nano-porous Scaffolds, Solid Scaffolds), Application (Cancer Cell Research, Stem Cell Research, Drug Discovery, Regenerative Medicine, and Others), and End User (Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies, Contract Research Laboratories, and Academic Institutes): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027". As per the report, the global scaffold technology industry was pegged at $398.91 million in 2019, and is estimated to reach $1.25 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 16.9% from 2020 to 2027.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Advantages of 3D culture techniques over 2D methods, rise in use of 3D cell cultures for cancer research, surge in demand for organ transplantation, and increase in investment for R&D activities have boosted the growth of the global scaffold technology market. However, high implementation costs and irregularity in 3D cell culture outcomes hinder the market growth. On the contrary, technological advancements are expected to open lucrative opportunities for the market players in the future.

Covid-19 scenario:

Rise in R&D activities has created a massive demand for scaffold-based platforms in 3D cell cultures to develop a viable treatment against Covid-19.

However, prolonged lockdown resulted in an inconsistent and interrupted supply chain and lack of skilled human resources.

Several countries adopted nationwide lockdown to maintain social distancing. Thus, the trade and transport restrictions, cross-border movement controls, and quarantine measures have minimized the supply of scaffold-based components required for 3D cell cultures.

The synthetic scaffold segment to manifest the highest CAGR through 2027

By product type, the synthetic scaffold segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 17.9% during the forecast period, due to its efficiency over biologically derived materials. However, the natural scaffold segment held the lion's share in 2019, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the global scaffold technology market, owing to its properties such as biocompatibility, non-toxicity, biodegradability, good cell recognition properties, and easy functionalization.

The cancer research segment held the lion's share

By application, the cancer research segment held the largest share in 2019, contributing to nearly one-third of the global scaffold technology market, due to rise in adoption of scaffold-based 3D cell culture in cancer research and the drug discovery and increase in prevalence of cancer across the world. However, the regenerative medicine segment is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 17.6% from 2020 to 2027, as scaffold initiates tissue growth in regenerative medicine, and its presence allows cells to generate biological structural components of the extracellular matrix in a culture environment.

North America dominated the market in 2019

By region, the global scaffold technology market across North America held the lion's share in 2019, contributing to around two-fifths of the market, due to presence of large pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies that use scaffold technology in 3D culture in collaboration with research institutes and clinical laboratories for developing regenerative medicines and drug discovery & development. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 18.7% during the forecast period, due to economic development and low operating costs.

Major market players

3D Biotek LLC

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (Biotek)

Advanced Biomatrix, Inc.

Corning Incorporated

BioVison, Incorporated

PromoCell GmbH

Merck KGaA (Sigmaaldrich)

Synthecon, Incorporated

Reprocell, Incorporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

SOURCE Allied Market Research