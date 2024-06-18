Scaffolding Market size is set to grow by USD 21.9 billion from 2024-2028, rise in construction activities in developing countries to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global scaffolding market size is estimated to grow by USD 21.9 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.75% during the forecast period. Rise in construction activities in developing countries is driving market growth, with a trend towards improved productivity and safety. However, shortage of skilled labor poses a challenge. Key market players include ADTO Industrial Group Co. Ltd., Altrad Group, Anish Scaffolding India Pvt. Ltd., Brand Industrial Services Inc., BSL Scaffolding Ltd., Cangzhou Weisitai Scaffolding Co. Ltd., Changli XMWY Formwork Scaffolding Co. Ltd., GRUPO ULMA S. COOP, KHK Scaffolding and Formwork LLC, MJ Gerust GmbH, PERI SE, Rizhao Fenghua Scaffoldings Co. Ltd., SB Scaffolding India Pvt Ltd., Stepup Scaffold LLC, Uni Span, Universal Building Supply Inc., Waco Kwikform Ltd., Wellmade Scaffold Co. Ltd., Wilhelm Layher Holding GmbH and Co. KG, and Wuxi Rapid Scaffolding Engineering Co. Ltd..

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The construction industry values time, with timely project completion enhancing a company's reputation and minimizing delay-related overheads. Scaffolding is essential for construction, maintenance, and repair activities. To expedite scaffolding setup at construction sites, providers employ productivity-enhancing and safety-ensuring techniques. For instance, Layher's Allround Scaffolding, suitable for complex and simple projects, boasts quick erection times and adherence to regulations. This technology boosts worker productivity and safety, contributing to market growth.

The scaffolding market is currently experiencing significant growth due to the increasing construction activities worldwide. According to industry reports, the demand for scaffolding solutions is on the rise, particularly in sectors like residential, commercial, and infrastructure. The use of advanced scaffolding technologies such as suspended scaffolds, tube and clamp scaffolds, and system scaffolds is becoming increasingly popular. Additionally, the trend towards sustainable and eco-friendly scaffolding materials is gaining momentum. Acoustic scaffolding and scaffolding with fire-resistant properties are also in high demand. The market is expected to continue its upward trajectory in the coming years, driven by these trends and the ongoing construction boom.

Market Challenges

• The construction industry relies heavily on scaffoldings as a vital support system for workers and materials at various heights. OSHA mandates proper scaffold erection for a safe working environment, with nearly 2.3 million US workers (65% of the construction workforce) utilizing scaffolds. However, a shortage of skilled labor due to varying scaffold designs and component usage hinders industry growth. This issue is prevalent in expanding industries like New Zealand's construction sector and US refineries, leading to project delays and market challenges.

• The scaffolding market faces several challenges in the construction industry. One major challenge is the high cost of scaffolding, which can significantly impact a project's budget. Another challenge is the time-consuming process of erecting and dismantling scaffolds. Additionally, ensuring safety during scaffold use is a constant concern. The use of advanced technologies, such as prefabricated and modular scaffolds, can help address these challenges by reducing costs, improving efficiency, and enhancing safety. However, the initial investment for these solutions can be high. Therefore, striking a balance between cost and benefits is crucial for businesses in the scaffolding market.

Segment Overview

This scaffolding market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Type 1.1 Supported

1.2 Suspended

1.3 Rolling End-user 2.1 Construction

2.2 Ship building

2.3 Electrical maintenance

2.4 Residential Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America



1.1 Supported- The global scaffolding market's supported segment experiences growth due to increased infrastructure investments. In 2023, the US administration allocated USD1.78 trillion, and India's Union Budget set aside USD119.70 billion. India aims to invest USD1.4 trillion between 2019 and 2023. These investments fuel the demand for supported scaffolding in construction, maintenance, and repair projects, contributing significantly to market expansion.

Research Analysis

The Scaffolding Market encompasses infrastructure development and residential construction sectors in both developing and advanced economies. Government programs promoting privatization and modernization have led to an increase in demand for scaffolding solutions. Traditional scaffolding methods, such as wooden planks and metal poles, are being replaced by low-cost, mechanized alternatives like rolling scaffolding and aluminum scaffolding. High rail constructions, home remodeling, and renovation operations in the mechanical and electrical sectors also require robust support structures. Grid systems, portable stages, seating, barriers, cleaning, and maintenance are integral components of the temporary staging segment. The Global Scaffolding Market is expected to grow significantly due to the increasing demand for temporary staging in various industries. Keywords: Infrastructure, Government programs, Privatization, Worker safety, Residential construction sector, Scaffolding, High rail constructions, Unorganized firms, Traditional scaffolding, Low-cost scaffolding, Developing economies, Home remodeling, Rolling scaffolding, Mechanical sector, Electrical sector, Aluminum scaffolding, Support structures, Grid systems, Portable stages, Seating, Barriers, Cleaning, Maintenance, Renovation operations, Temporary stage segment, Temporary staging.

Market Research Overview

The Scaffolding Market encompasses the production and distribution of scaffolding solutions used in various industries for construction, maintenance, and repair projects. These structures provide a safe and stable platform for workers to access hard-to-reach areas. Scaffolding types include system scaffolds, tube and clamp scaffolds, and suspension scaffolds. Materials used include aluminum, steel, and fiberglass. Factors driving market growth include increasing infrastructure development, growing construction industry, and stringent safety regulations. Trends include the use of modular and prefabricated scaffolds and the integration of technology for improved efficiency and safety. Applications span across sectors like residential, commercial, industrial, and energy.

