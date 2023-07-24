Scaffolding market to grow at a CAGR of 6.57% from 2022 to 2027|Stringent safety regulations driving the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The scaffolding market is set to grow by USD 20.09 billion from 2022 to 2027, progressing at a CAGR of 6.57% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising in construction activities in developing countries. Stringent safety regulations are driving the market growth. Safety equipment is necessary to prevent accidents at construction sites. Thus, governments of several nations have introduced strict safety regulations, increasing the use of scaffolding. Scaffolding should be designed by a qualified professional to ensure proper foundation and avoid electrical hazards. For instance, the Australian Government has adopted the Australian New Zealand Standard (AS/NZS 1576.1:2010) on scaffolding, specifying general requirements for scaffolding on construction sites. Therefore, the presence of stringent safety regulations will fuel the demand for construction scaffolding. This will boost the growth of the scaffolding market during the forecast period. -Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios with a historical period (2017-2021) and a forecast period (2023-2027). Download Sample Report in minutes!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Scaffolding Market

The scaffolding market covers the following areas:

Scaffolding Market Sizing

Scaffolding Market Forecast

Scaffolding Market Analysis

The report on the scaffolding market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

Scaffolding Market 2023-2027 - Market Dynamics

Significant Trend -

Improved productivity and safety is a significant trend in the market. Timely delivery of construction projects has a positive effect on the construction industry. Scaffolding is an important part of construction, maintenance, and repair activities. Reducing the time required to prepare scaffolding structures lowers the lead times and ensures construction projects are completed on time.

Many scaffolding vendors use techniques that improve productivity and safety, reduce assembly time and provide the required safety. For example, Layher offers universal scaffolding that is ideal for complex buildings and simple structures. The technology adheres to regulations related to scaffolding erections. Thus, the use of such products improves the productivity and safety of workers, which is expected to boost market growth during the forecast period.

Leading Challenge -

The high prices of raw materials are challenging market growth. The most important raw materials for scaffolding manufacturing include steel, aluminum, and wood. In recent years, the price of these raw materials has fluctuated, which increases production costs. As a result, the price of scaffolding has increased making it out of reach for many customers.

Steel is the commonly used raw material in the production of scaffolding. Besides, the price of aluminum has been growing. The rising demand for aluminum in the automotive and aerospace industries has led to a shortage of its supply. These factors will affect the growth of the scaffolding market during the forecast period.

Scaffolding Market 2023-2027: Market Segmentation

The scaffolding market analysis report extensively covers market segmentation by type (supported, suspended, and rolling), end-user (construction, shipbuilding, electrical maintenance, and residential), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The supported segment will account for a significant share of market growth during the forecast period. This refers to scaffolding that is set on the ground or involves the use of other structural supports such as walls or columns. Support scaffolding systems consist of a series of vertical poles or standards, horizontal bars, and diagonal braces that are interconnected to form a stable structure. Supported scaffolding systems are used for a variety of applications such as construction, maintenance, and repair projects. The rising demand for infrastructure and the modernization of existing structures will drive the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters- View Sample Report



Companies Mentioned

ADTO Industrial Group Co. Ltd.

Altrad Group

Anish Scaffolding India Pvt. Ltd.

Brand Industrial Services Inc.

BSL Scaffolding Ltd.

Cangzhou Weisitai Scaffolding Co. Ltd.

Changli XMWY Formwork Scaffolding Co. Ltd.

KHK Scaffolding and Formwork LLC

MJ Gerust GmbH

PERI AG

Rizhao Fenghua Scaffoldings Co. Ltd.

SB Scaffolding India Pvt Ltd.

Stepup Scaffold LLC

Uni Span

Universal Building Supply Inc.

Waco Kwikform Ltd.

Wellmade Scaffold Co. Ltd.

Wilhelm Layher Holding GmbH and Co. KG

Wuxi Rapid Scaffolding Engineering Co. Ltd.

GRUPO ULMA S. COOP

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - buy the report!

Vendor Offerings

ADTO Industrial Group Co. Ltd.: The company offers scaffoldings such as ringlock, frame, and kwikstage.

The company offers scaffoldings such as ringlock, frame, and kwikstage. Altrad Group; The company offers scaffolding such as facades for painting, restoration, and insulation.

The company offers scaffolding such as facades for painting, restoration, and insulation. MJ Gerust GmbH: The company offers scaffoldings such as k ring access.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Scaffolding Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.57% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 20.09 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 5.7 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 53% Key countries US, China, India, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ADTO Industrial Group Co. Ltd., Altrad Group, Anish Scaffolding India Pvt. Ltd., Brand Industrial Services Inc., BSL Scaffolding Ltd., Cangzhou Weisitai Scaffolding Co. Ltd., Changli XMWY Formwork Scaffolding Co. Ltd., KHK Scaffolding and Formwork LLC, MJ Gerust GmbH, PERI AG, Rizhao Fenghua Scaffoldings Co. Ltd., SB Scaffolding India Pvt Ltd., Stepup Scaffold LLC, Uni Span, Universal Building Supply Inc., Waco Kwikform Ltd., Wellmade Scaffold Co. Ltd., Wilhelm Layher Holding GmbH and Co. KG, Wuxi Rapid Scaffolding Engineering Co. Ltd., and GRUPO ULMA S. COOP Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Exhibit 79: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 81: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 83: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 85: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 87: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 89: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 91: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 93: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 99: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 101: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 103: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 105: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 111: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 113: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 114: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 138: GRUPO ULMA S. COOP - Overview

Exhibit 139: GRUPO ULMA S. COOP - Product / Service

Exhibit 140: GRUPO ULMA S. COOP - Key offerings

