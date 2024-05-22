Scaia Unveils AI Research Lab Service Providing Clients With AI Product Development

HOUSTON, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Scaia (Scalable AI) has rolled out and tested its SKY program. This program allows qualified participants to obtain free computing resources and programming assistance to implement their desired AI projects. The public is invited to find more information and apply to SKY .

The resources come from Azure and are supported by the Microsoft for Startups program, of which Scaia is a member. As part of the program, Scaia receives Azure credits that it can use to support its clients' projects.

Scaia consultants provide programming assistance, having gained their knowledge of AI through delivering training and consulting at major companies. The founder and CEO of Scaia, Mark Kerzner, said, "We learned AI by teaching it to industry leaders like DARPA, JP Morgan, Deloitte, Bank of America, Ericsson, Cisco, and IBM, among others. Then, we started doing what we taught others to do."

Scaia's technology for SKY is based on FreeEed, an open-source project for eDiscovery and information processing that Mark created and has improved over the past ten years. With the addition of AI, FreeEed allows users to search and review documents, ask natural language questions, and perform other AI tasks.

One of Scaia's first clients to use its services was a legal startup called Casify. William Ferrier, Casify's CEO, said, "Mark and his team took my startup from an idea to a powerful, flexible, scalable system and implemented AI that helps lawyers save time and win cases."

Who are the primary candidates for the SKY program?

Lawyers or legal services firms who would like to implement their ideas for eDiscovey.

Data processing firms who are looking for assistance with adding AI to their product line.

Anyone with an idea for a useful AI product who lacks the resources and the know-how to implement it.

What are examples of good use cases?

Complex form processing where parsing does not give the right quality, but AI gives it.

Secure AI where you cannot send data to public ChatGPT (we can use Facebook Llama locally).

AI that is an expert in a specific area of law

The SKY program is free for accepted participants.

