SCAILIUM Debuts "AI Production Layer" to Overcome GPU Starvation and Slash AI Energy Waste

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- After 10 months in stealth mode, SCAILIUM today announced its official launch and introduced a new infrastructure category: The AI Production Layer. Engineered to solve the long-standing "impedance incompatibility" between storage systems and AI compute, SCAILIUM unveils a new class of GPU-native software infrastructure designed to fuse massive storage tiers directly with next-generation silicon, boosting enterprise GPU utilization rates from an industry average of 40 percent to more than 80 percent while drastically reducing energy waste.

SCAILIUM Architecture

Enterprises today are spending billions on advanced GPU clusters, yet achieving only a fraction of the compute power they pay for. This inefficiency stems from CPU-era data pipelines. CPU-bound architectures cannot feed modern GPUs fast enough, creating "Silicon Starvation" - where expensive GPUs sit idle waiting for data while continuing to draw substantial power.

The Hidden Energy Leak: Why GPU Starvation Matters

Silicon that is waiting for data does not power down. An "idle" GPU cluster can burn 30–50% of its peak wattage just staying ready. Since starvation extends workload duration, total energy consumption often doubles. Data centers then consume additional power to cool silicon that isn't performing any practical work.

SCAILIUM addresses this by bypassing the CPU entirely. It is the first engine to execute the full ingestion, transformation, vectorization, curation, and injection pipeline directly on the GPU at silicon speed. By eliminating CPU detours and the "serialization tax," SCAILIUM sustains a continuous high-velocity production flow that allows AI infrastructure to operate like a factory rather than a prototype, while reducing operational energy footprint.

"Forty percent GPU utilization is the industry's dirty secret," said Liam Galin, CEO of SCAILIUM. "Everyone whispers about it, but no one fixes it. Enterprises are paying for world-class GPUs and burning megawatts because their data pipelines can't keep up. This isn't a tooling problem; it's a physics mismatch. We built SCAILIUM to rewrite the physics of AI throughput. AI cannot scale without a Production Layer, and now it has one. With SCAILIUM, compute never starves."

Defining the AI Production Layer

SCAILIUM is the dedicated architectural layer that sits between enterprise storage and AI compute, ensuring high-velocity, full-fidelity data delivery at silicon speed. It is the industry's first GPU-native software infrastructure that unifies enterprise data systems and AI models into a single, continuous, industrial-grade production environment.

Key capabilities and economic impacts include:

Double Effective Compute: Utilization jumps from ~40 percent to 80+ percent, effectively doubling compute capacity without buying new hardware.

Utilization jumps from ~40 percent to 80+ percent, effectively doubling compute capacity without buying new hardware. Power Efficiency : Shorter job durations, fewer idle cycles, and fewer GPUs maximize throughput per watt (TPW). Power usage drops relative to output, allowing enterprises to scale within fixed data center power caps.

: Shorter job durations, fewer idle cycles, and fewer GPUs maximize throughput per watt (TPW). Power usage drops relative to output, allowing enterprises to scale within fixed data center power caps. Zero Serialization Tax: The full dataflow pipeline runs on the GPU, eliminating costly CPU round-trips.

The full dataflow pipeline runs on the GPU, eliminating costly CPU round-trips. No Forklift Migration: Deploys as a non-invasive layer with no data-stack rewrites or re-architecture.

Deploys as a non-invasive layer with no data-stack rewrites or re-architecture. Full-Fidelity Accuracy: Pipelines process complete datasets rather than samples, resulting in greater model stability and precision.

Availability & Ecosystem

SCAILIUM is partnering with global OEMs, Cloud Providers, GSIs, and VARs to integrate the AI Production Layer directly into their next-generation AI Factory architectures.

About SCAILIUM

SCAILIUM is the AI Production Layer. The GPU-native dataflow engine that eliminates GPU starvation, maximizes compute utilization, and dramatically reduces the energy footprint of enterprise AI workloads. By ensuring data pipelines run at silicon speed, SCAILIUM transforms fragile, CPU-bound pipelines into continuous production systems that allow AI infrastructure to operate at its actual capacity. SCAILIUM guarantees that compute never starves. For more information, visit www.scailium.com.

