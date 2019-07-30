Scala and FUTURAMEDIA Drive French Pharmacy Sales with Digital Signage

SITTARD, The Netherlands, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Scala, part of the STRATACACHE family of digital media/marketing technology companies, has been working with FUTURAMEDIA, a French company specialising in the roll out of dynamic signage solutions in the health and beauty retail space, to drive retail success through digital signage within thousands of pharmacies across France.

To date, FUTURAMEDIA has rolled out over 10,000 PoS screens in 2,500 pharmacies across France, supporting both queue management and upselling within the pharmacies. In addition, over 1,000 pharmacies have either rolled out or added the shop window screens to their network to support their branding, visibility and drive foot traffic into the outlet. These Scala-based digital signage networks - either focused on the point of sale (PoS) or located in the shop window - push content to customers both inside and outside the retail outlet, and are boosting unique product sales by up to 80% for those pharmacies.

"We are so pleased with how successful FUTURAMEDIA has been in this particular market thanks to Scala's digital signage technology," said Harry Horn, GM EMEA & VP Marketing Global of Scala. "We have heard first hand from clients like Pharmacie Bader, in Paris VI, who have installed both the PoS and the street facing signage at their retail outlet and who have told us how happy they are with the installation and how the various digital screens are impacting their sales. There is no better feedback to receive about our technology."

From day one, FUTURAMEDIA set up a multiple award-winning creative studio dedicated to the generation of content for these digital communication networks. A database containing information on over 15,000 products is at the disposal of the pharmacies, allowing their teams to organise their own tailored promotions via a Scala Content Manager web interface. The content manager also allows them to personalise the screens with pricing information and other information such as the weather forecast which is often sponsored by the pharmaceutical laboratories.

"Reliability is the key to the relationship between Scala and FUTURAMEDIA, with excellent fleet management, monitoring, programming, adaptation and distribution," said Mélanie Brugnacchi, Project Manager of FUTURAMEDIA. "Over the years, our partnership has strengthened, and Scala has kept developing its services in a coherent manner based on the evolution of dynamic signage in France, by adding monitoring, targeting, content management features to an already great solution. We have also worked with the Scala team to improve services and adapt them to our client interfaces."

A recent study performed by FUTURAMEDIA and a pharmaceutical laboratory showed that a combination of both PoS and street-facing signage has the strongest impact, driving sales for a particular product up by 77%, with a rise in sales of 64% noticed by pharmacies using PoS screens only and nearly 50% for those using street-facing screens alone.

About Scala, Inc.

Scala solutions deliver engaging retail experiences by connecting networks of digital signs, kiosks, mobile devices, websites and Internet-connected devices. Scala, a STRATACACHE company, provides the platform for marketers, retailers and innovators to easily create and centrally manage deployment of shopping experiences while retaining the flexibility to rapidly adapt to local business conditions and preferences of customers in the store. With 30 years of experience entertaining, informing and educating audiences, Scala is well-known for its innovation and leveraging best-of-breed technologies, such as mobile and predictive analytics, to create award-winning solutions that are easy-to-use, yet infinitely customizable. Headquartered near Philadelphia, PA, Scala's network of partners and developers located in more than 90 countries drives more than 500,000 screens worldwide.

About FUTURAMEDIA

FUTURAMEDIA, part of the Cegedim Group, is specialized in point-of-sale digital media since 2004. It develops digital communication solutions for the Group BU, as well as for pharmacy groups or independent pharmacies. FUTURAMEDIA manage its digital communication solutions with a 360° vision.

