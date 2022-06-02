Scala Announces the Release of Flagship Digital Signage Platform Scala Enterprise 12.70

"In Scala Enterprise releases, we are deliberate about creating a world-class CMS platform that is on pace with the growth of our customers and their digital signage needs," said Rob Aita, Director of Product Management at Scala. "Scala has a 30+ year heritage in digital signage, with proven maturity creating and deploying digital experiences. Many of our customers have evolved from displaying simple content on a screen to having truly creative widgets, customer engagement sensors and running stunning video wall implementations. This means we needed to provide a deeper understanding of their digital network, enhanced monitoring capabilities, as well as a faster provisioning process of Scala players, functions that are mostly absent in many basic CMS available in the marketplace."

Highlights of Scala Enterprise 12.70

64-bit Windows player engine available for new player installations, setting the foundation for performance improvements and feature innovation in future releases. This update also unifies our player engine codebase, allowing for feature parity between our Linux and Windows offerings.

available for new player installations, setting the foundation for performance improvements and feature innovation in future releases. This update also unifies our player engine codebase, allowing for feature parity between our Linux and Windows offerings. Player Snapshot now available for Windows players running on Win64. Player Snapshot became available for Linux players in a previous version

now available for Windows players running on Win64. Player Snapshot became available for Linux players in a previous version Player Health Rollup is enhanced to show operational health, such as inventory and plan status of players

is enhanced to show operational health, such as inventory and plan status of players Enhanced Provisioning now available, which allows users to complete the provisioning process from a mobile device, significantly reducing installation time, as well as allowing process to be easily repeatable

"We made a commitment to revamp our release cycle at the beginning of 2020 — to deliver more frequent versions of Scala Enterprise on a regular spring/fall cadence. By executing on this commitment, our customers can plan more effectively, gain access to requested features and be more predictive in their resource scheduling and budgeting," said Kevin Carbone, CEO of Scala.

Additional new features include adding player "favorites" and cloneable maintenance jobs to provide additional ease of use to Content Manager. The latest release, Enterprise 12.70 is available at www.scala.com/updates for customers under current Scala Maintenance.

About Scala

Scala, part of the STRATACACHE family of marketing technology companies, provides the tools to create, manage and deploy powerful digital experiences in any environment including retail, quick service restaurants, banking, transportation, gaming, out-of-home media and additional key digital signage markets. Scala is headquartered outside Philadelphia, PA, and has been a trusted technology partner for 30+ years with 30 offices globally, providing digital signage solutions to 16,000+ enterprise customers in more than 100 countries.

SOURCE Scala