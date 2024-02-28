Scala Data Centers announces the legendary creator of PUE, Christian Belady, as a Board member

After more than a decade at Microsoft, the executive, who stood out for his pioneering spirit in leading significant changes in the data center industry, arrives at a time of strong expansion for the company to jointly help shape the future of the sector

BARUERI, Brazil, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Scala Data Centers, the leading Latin American sustainable data center platform for the Hyperscaler market, is honored to announce the name of Christian Belady as a Board Member of the company. With more than four decades of industry experience and an impressive record of more than 150 patents, Belady has played a crucial role in improving the global energy efficiency of the data center industry.

Belady spent 16 years at Microsoft, where he created a legacy of innovation by leading the global development of data centers and driving innovative technologies in cooling and power generation. His contributions granted him the title of "Distinguished Engineer" and extend beyond Microsoft. In addition to creating the Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) metric during his time at Hewlett Packard, he co-published other sustainability metrics such as Water Usage Effectiveness (WUE) and Carbon Usage Effectiveness (CUE) with the Green Grid, solidifying his influence on industry standards.

Recently, Belady has received two important achievements that highlight his professional journey: the Data Center Icon Award from the Northern Virginia Technology Council and election to the US National Academy of Engineering (NAE), alongside names such as Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, and Bill Gates.

"We are honored to welcome Christian as Scala's Advisor and Board member. His expertise and innovative vision are invaluable as we continue to offer cutting-edge solutions to our customers, further enhancing our position as leaders in energy and water efficiency in Latin America," says Marcos Peigo, CEO and co-founder of the company.

Belady holds a bachelor's degree in engineering from the prestigious Cornell University, as well as a master's degree in the same field from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute - both in New York State. He then received his master's degree in international business from the University of Texas at Dallas. He is also a founder and key contributor to several industry organizations, including ASHRAE, The Green Grid, and the iMasons Climate Accord (ICA).

"The verticalization strategy implemented by the visionary leadership of the CEO, Marcos Peigo, positions Scala far ahead in the data center market. I can't wait to start collaborating with Scala's exceptional Engineering Center of Excellence (CoE) and contribute to their journey of sustainable growth. Together, we will continue to promote innovation from Latin America, a region with enormous growth potential as a result of the growing demand for digital infrastructure driven by the advancement of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the cloud computing market," says Belady.

About Scala Data Centers

Scala Data Centers is the leading Latin American sustainable data center platform for the Hyperscaler market. Headquartered in Brazil and founded by DigitalBridge, it was developed to meet and exceed the growing demand for digital access in Latin America. Scala has a highly qualified team of over 1,000 professionals and applies a flexible and innovative approach to providing exceptional quality colocation services to hyperscale clients, cloud-based software and service providers, and large enterprises. We customize state-of-the-art solutions for each client in the construction of the latest generation data centers, with high availability, the best energy efficiency rates, and superior density. All this allied to the best sustainability practices guided by our ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance) program. For more information, visit www.scaladatacenters.com.

