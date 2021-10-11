Scala Data Centers opens more than 100 new job positions for its operations in Latin America

SAO PAULO, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Scala Data Centers — sustainable hyperscalable data center platform founded by DigitalBridge — digital infrastructure investment holding company of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE: DBRG) — announces more than 100 new job positions that will support the company's aggressive expansion process in Latin America.

Recognized as one of the best companies to work for in Brazil, by the Great Place to Work (GPTW) list, Scala started a new hiring cycle, with positions in different areas and seniorities. There are more than 45 positions in the Engineering and Construction areas and more than 30 positions in the Operation and Backoffice areas, working in Controllership, Treasury, Project Management, Electrical, Mechanical and Civil Engineering, Occupational Safety, Systems Administration, Network and Security, ESG, among others.

"In just over a year, our workforce has increased to over 300 people. It is an accelerated and expressive growth, which requires a very targeted recruitment, in which we look for professionals who value a dynamic and collaborative work environment, with respect and transparency to generate a positive impact on business and society," explains Leandro Sulinscki, People & Workplace director at Scala.

Specifically in Chile, Mexico, and Colombia, where Scala has been investing in new data centers, there are more than 20 open positions. These include jobs for Construction Manager, Facilities Installation Manager, Electrical, Mechanical and Civil Engineers and Project Manager.

The more than 100 open positions can be seen in Scala's publications on LinkedIn. And candidates can send their resume to the email address: [email protected].

About Scala Data Centers

Scala Data Centers is the Sustainable Hyperscalable Data Centers platform based in Brazil and founded by DigitalBridge. Developed to meet and exceed the growing demand for digital access in Latin America, Scala has a highly qualified team of more than 300 professionals and applies a flexible and innovative approach to offer exceptional colocation services for hyperscale customers, service providers and cloud software, and large companies. We customize last generation solutions for each customer in the construction of state-of-the-art data centers, with high availability, high energy efficiency and very high density. All of this combined with the best sustainability practices guided by our ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance) program. For more information, visit www.scaladatacenters.com.

About DigitalBridge

DigitalBridge (NYSE: DBRG) is a leading global digital infrastructure REIT. It has over 25 years operating and investing in businesses across the entire digital ecosystem, including towers, data centers, fiber, cellular networks, and edge infrastructure. The DigitalBridge team manages a $35 billion portfolio of digital infrastructure assets. DigitalBridge is headquartered in Boca Raton (Florida, USA) and has offices in Los Angeles, New York, London, and Singapore.

