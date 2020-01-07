Scala EMEA Headquarters Moves To New Sittard Office

The new office is centrally located in the Netherlands, making travel to customers in continental Europe seamless. Local retail chains with Scala installations surround the new office, making the streets of Sittard the company's showroom. With the closeness of local businesses, native support staff can service existing customers more efficiently than ever before. The location of the new office solidifies Scala's efforts to drive inspired customer experiences and commitment to continued customer success and innovation in Europe. With proximity to the current Scala Sittard warehouse and logistics center, the new Scala office further integrates pan-European service delivery capabilities to better execute for the growing European customer base.

"An office space was created that is not just a workplace, but a new, expanded home for Scala EMEA operations. The digital marketing agency atmosphere inspires creative minds, driving technical specialists to keep inventing new solutions and most of all, creates a natural platform for collaboration. This abides fully to the needs of our customers, who are constantly looking for deeper innovations in the communication cycle with the objective to be as hyper targeted as possible when interacting with their customers. Our current customers, who are actively driving transformation within retail, can meet us at the new office for inspiring collaboration sessions and knowledge sharing," said Harry Horn, GM EMEA for Scala and VP Marketing Global for STRATACACHE.

About Scala

Scala solutions deliver engaging retail experiences by connecting networks of digital signs, kiosks, mobile devices, websites and Internet-connected devices. Scala, a STRATACACHE company, provides the platform for marketers, retailers and innovators to easily create and centrally manage deployment of shopping experiences while retaining the flexibility to rapidly adapt to local business conditions and preferences of customers in the store. With 30 years of experience entertaining, informing and educating audiences, Scala is well-known for its innovation and leveraging best-of-breed technologies, such as mobile and predictive analytics, to create award-winning solutions that are easy-to-use, yet infinitely customizable. With the US headquartered near Philadelphia, PA and EMEA headquartered in the Netherlands, Scala's network of partners and developers located in more than 90 countries drives more than 500,000 screens worldwide. Learn more about Scala's advanced marketing technology solutions at www.scala.com , on Twitter @ScalaInc or on Facebook .

SOURCE Scala

Related Links

http://www.scala.com

