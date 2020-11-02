Scala Launches Designer Cloud, an Advanced Web-Based Design and Media Presentation Tool for Digital Signage

Designer Cloud is native to Scala Enterprise 12, allowing users to easily create publish projects to SaaS-based Content Manager with ease for scheduling and playback on Scala media players running on Linux or Windows. With Designer Cloud, content designers can also utilize assets from leading third-party design platforms, such as Adobe Creative Suite, to import content and optimize it for the digital signage mission.

Highlights of Scala Designer Cloud include:

Full native HTML 5+ support — Open standard markup language

Simple layout creation — Fast, intuitive design tool

Drag & Drop – Fully web based, easy to use

Template driven — Maintain brand integrity

Reusable widgets and vectors – Customizable components

Shareable preview – Instant review of designs

Content publishing – Integrated with Scala Content Manager for seamless deployment

"We engineered Designer Cloud to ensure that the creation of beautiful and engaging digital signage content has never been easier. Our customers have continued success with Designer legacy tool and now with Designer Cloud, their user base expands to anyone in the organization regardless of their personal creative or technical skill set. We included functionality in browser-based tools that made Designer Cloud a powerful digital signage design tool, while also focusing on a highly intuitive user interface and experience," said Joe Sullivan, COO of Scala. "In the coming months, we will add more features and advanced functionality such as scripting, widget builder and user analytics."

For more information, visit www.scala.com/software/.

About Scala

Scala solutions deliver engaging retail experiences by connecting networks of digital signs, kiosks, mobile devices, websites and Internet-connected devices. Scala, a STRATACACHE company, provides the platform for marketers, retailers and innovators to easily create and centrally manage deployment of shopping experiences while retaining the flexibility to rapidly adapt to local business conditions and preferences of customers in the store. With 30 years' experience, Scala is well-known for its innovation and leveraging best-of-breed technologies to create solutions that are easy-to-use, yet infinitely customizable. Scala has US-based headquarters near Philadelphia, PA and EMEA headquarters in the Netherlands, and has offices in 28 countries, clients in over 100 countries and support for 20+ languages in the platform.

SOURCE Scala

Related Links

http://www.scala.com

