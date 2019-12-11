Scala, Luna Experience and Luna Sensation offer superior disease protection and provide an effective approach to resistance management

ST. LOUIS, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloom diseases are a consistent threat to California almond growers, in part due to unpredictable weather that in recent years has been warmer, wetter and more humid. When ideal conditions exist for bloom diseases to thrive, growers need a program that addresses weather, disease risk and resistance management. Scala® fungicide, Luna® Sensation fungicide and Luna® Experience fungicide address disease risk and resistance management concerns across weather conditions.

The most effective course of action for almond growers is to be proactive at the pink bud stage, targeting new growth when tissues are vulnerable to infection, and continuing through bloom and post-bloom. A combination of Scala fungicide followed by a Luna fungicide from Bayer is the recommended treatment to ensure successful disease protection (Figure 1).

Scala is the first line of treatment when applied during pink bud. When almonds are vulnerable, this foliar fungicide protects from brown rot blossom blight. With preventative and curative activity, Scala gets a jump start on protection. It rapidly penetrates and moves within developing buds. Efficacy publications from the University of California, Davis rate Scala as excellent and consistent on brown rot blossom blight. Scala has been proven to perform especially well at this timing which can be cool and rainy.

Luna Experience and Luna Sensation also received high marks from the University of California, Davis (Figure 2) in efficacy and yield gain compared to other fungicides. Luna fungicides specifically contribute to resistance management by combining different FRAC groups, having two modes of action in each product. With long-lasting, broad-spectrum protection of unopened buds, Luna penetrates green tissue and moves systemically. Both Luna fungicide products defend against all key bloom diseases.

"Luna is an effective management tool against the diseases if used at the proper timing," said Matthew Wilson, field sales representative for Bayer. "We always like to recommend that our fungicides are used in a preventative manner prior to there being an outbreak or a disease issue that is in the field. So proper timing is very important in any disease management program."

"Within our fungicide rotation, we're kicking off with Scala, and will come back with Luna, which gives us full coverage and really helps us cover all aspects and concerns," said grower Scott Long, general manager for Superior Fruit Ranch.

