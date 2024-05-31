Scalable Manager Training Solutions for Any Size Company in the Spotlight at LifeLabs Learning Virtual Event on June 11, 2024

NEW YORK, May 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeLabs Learning, the leading source for instantly useful and delightfully unusual learning and development solutions, today announced a special virtual event, " How to Scale Manager Training at your Organization ," on June 11, 2024, at 2:00 p.m. EDT. The event is for people operations professionals, HR leaders, and learning and development program managers seeking practical solutions for delivering impactful manager training at scale.

"Manager training can be a real headache for companies, especially enterprise organizations and those with people working remotely. It's tough to make sure everyone gets the same high-quality training, no matter what department or time zone they're in," said Priscila Bala, CEO of LifeLabs Learning. "And then you consider the unique learning needs of a high volume of managers, with some people learning best in one way while others need something totally different. Not only do training programs need to be engaging, interactive and quickly put into practice, they also need to be flexible, easy to access, and cut out any unnecessary steps."

LifeLabs Learning leverages its experience in helping thousands of companies address these challenges by offering scalable live and on-demand learning and development programs led by expert facilitators. At the upcoming free event, attendees will learn the key elements of effective manager training and how to scale their own organization's programs for optimal results.

The event will also showcase LifeLabs Learning's new technology platform and how it integrates with these key elements to create scalable, highly effective programs. Attendees will experience a live demonstration of a LifeLabs Learning workshop and gain insights from organizations that have successfully implemented their solutions.

"We know what makes manager training work. It's all about delivering it well and tracking the results. Our clients report improvements across the board: manager effectiveness scores go up, managers' confidence levels rise, employee retention increases, and folks see notable improvements in their bottom line," said Bala. "That's why we're excited to show off our upgraded platform. It makes it even easier for companies to scale up their manager training programs and see these results fast!"

HR and company leaders can register and learn more about the free virtual event at https://events.lifelabslearning.com/24-06-11-How-to-Scale-Manager-Training-at-your-Organization .

About LifeLabs Learning

LifeLabs Learning is the source for instantly useful and delightfully unusual learning and development that sticks. One of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., LifeLabs Learning offers expert-led live and on-demand programs to create engaged and high-performing workplaces, faster. Programs teach managers Tipping Point Skills like coaching, feedback, and inclusion – focusing only on the behaviors that lead to the biggest impact in the shortest time. An Inc. 5000 company, LifeLabs Learning has upskilled over 500,000 people at more than 2,400 innovative companies, including Etsy, BlackRock, Target, and Kaiser Permanente. Learn more at https://lifelabslearning.com/ .

