Scalable Media and Digital Transformation Spending Surges as IT Infrastructure Market Targets Trillion-Dollar Expansion

Managed services, data centers, and enterprise cloud adoption are driving explosive demand across the rapidly evolving technology infrastructure landscape.

NEW YORK, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Market News Updates News Commentary - The IT and digital infrastructure services space has been growing quickly as companies in almost every industry push deeper into cloud computing, cybersecurity, AI integration, and large-scale digital transformation projects. Businesses today are under pressure to operate faster, smarter, and more securely, and many are turning to outside technology providers to help make that happen. Instead of managing everything internally, companies are increasingly outsourcing key IT functions to improve efficiency, cut costs, strengthen security, and modernize outdated systems. That shift has created strong demand for managed cloud services, data centers, IT consulting, network support, and workflow automation tools, especially as hybrid work and data-heavy operations become the norm. The U.S. IT services market alone reached an estimated $405.7 billion in 2023 and is expected to continue climbing steadily through the rest of the decade as enterprise spending on AI, cloud infrastructure, and cybersecurity keeps rising. Several publicly traded companies operate across digital marketing, cloud infrastructure, managed IT services, and online business solutions that may include: Sky Century Investment, Inc. (OTCID: SKYI), ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE: NOW), Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET), Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDN), Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLTR).

Cloud and managed infrastructure services, in particular, are becoming some of the biggest growth drivers across the broader digital economy. Analysts expect the global cloud managed services market to expand from roughly $134.4 billion in 2024 to more than $305 billion by 2030, reflecting just how fast businesses are adopting outsourced cloud solutions. At the same time, the global IT outsourcing market is projected to surpass $1.2 trillion by the end of the decade as organizations rely more heavily on third-party providers to handle mission-critical technology operations. Much of this momentum is being fueled by growing demand for AI-ready infrastructure, multi-cloud environments, edge computing, compliance management, and stronger cybersecurity protection. As digital systems become more complex, companies are looking for experienced partners that can keep operations running smoothly while helping them adapt to rapidly changing technology demands.

Looking ahead, the long-term outlook for digital infrastructure services remains extremely strong. Artificial intelligence, automation, and high-performance computing are continuing to reshape how businesses invest in technology, and infrastructure providers are racing to keep up. Major cloud companies and managed service operators are pouring billions into next-generation data centers, advanced networking systems, and AI computing capacity to support future demand. Some industry forecasts suggest North America's data center market alone could approach $1 trillion in value by 2030 as cloud usage and AI workloads continue accelerating. At the same time, demand for managed IT infrastructure services is expected to rise sharply as companies place a greater focus on uptime, scalability, disaster recovery, and cybersecurity resilience. Digital transformation is no longer viewed as optional for most businesses, and that's keeping IT and infrastructure providers at the center of one of the most important long-term growth trends in the global technology market.

Sky Century Investment, Inc. (OTCID: SKYI) Announces Expansion Plans and Increased Focus on Emerging Digital Trends - Sky Century Investment Inc. (SKYI), a digital media and information technology company specializing in RSS-based content solutions, today announced plans to further expand its digital services and strengthen its focus on emerging online trends and scalable media markets.

The company stated that its operational strategy is centered around evolving audience interests, digital publishing growth, and scalable content distribution. As part of this direction, Sky Century Investment plans to continue expanding its portfolio of customizable RSS feeds, syndicated content solutions, and digital media services across trending sectors such as technology, lifestyle, finance, entertainment, and consumer-focused industries.

Management believes that increasing demand for real-time information delivery, niche media content, and automated publishing solutions creates long-term opportunities within the digital content industry. The company intends to continue evaluating new trend-focused initiatives and additional digital service opportunities aligned with changing market demand.

Sky Century Investment's primary operations remain focused on the commercialization and distribution of thematic RSS feed products designed to help digital platforms and businesses increase audience engagement and recurring traffic. As a secondary activity, the company also provides selected IT and digital infrastructure services supporting its broader digital ecosystem. Continued… Read this full release from SKYI by visiting: https://finance.yahoo.com/quote/SKYI/

In other tech recent and current developments and news of note:

Boomi™, the data activation company for AI, recently announced an expansion of its partnership with ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE: NOW), the AI control tower for business reinvention, to deliver enhanced data activation capabilities integrated with ServiceNow Workflow Data Fabric. As part of this collaboration, Boomi will be a launch partner for the ServiceNow Workflow Data Network Passport Program, making it easier for customers to seamlessly access and deploy Boomi's integration and data activation capabilities directly within the ServiceNow AI Platform.

Together, Boomi and ServiceNow are extending the connectivity footprint of ServiceNow Workflow Data Fabric — enabling organizations to integrate enterprise systems and data external to ServiceNow, so teams and AI agents can operate with the real-time data required to scale in the agentic AI era.

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET), the leading connectivity cloud company, recently announced it is collaborating with Anthropic to launch Cloudflare Environments for Claude Managed Agents. This integration allows organizations to run core agent loops on the Claude platform while using Cloudflare's global network and Workers developer platform to execute code, secure private connections, and provide agents with specialized tools. By giving developers a secure and massively-scalable environment, Cloudflare is helping ensure that the next generation of AI assistants can be built quickly, securely, and at a global scale.

For AI agents to be truly useful in the workplace, they need to be more than just smart — they need to be secure and scalable. Cloudflare Environments for Managed Agents solves this by providing the foundation these agents need to work safely within an organization. A Workers-based control plane spins up secure sandboxes for every agent session, and security and compliance controls are applied by default. This enables businesses to maintain strict security protocols while scaling their AI initiatives from a single prototype to millions of users without infrastructure bottlenecks.

Intellicheck, Inc. (Nasdaq: IDN), an industry-leading identity company delivering on-demand digital and physical identity validation solutions, recently announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026. Total revenue for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026 grew 13% to a record $5,524,000 compared to $4,894,000 in the same period of 2025. First quarter SaaS revenue grew 13% and totaled $5,514,000 compared to $4,868,000 in the same period of 2025.

"This quarter further validates our belief that Intellicheck has reached a key inflection point in the evolution of our business and our path to profitability. At our current operating run rate, incremental revenue is expected to flow meaningfully to the bottom line. We believe this demonstrates the leverage in our business model and the successful execution across the organization. We ended the quarter with more than $10 million in cash, no debt, and what we believe is a truly differentiated identity verification platform," said Intellicheck CEO Bryan Lewis.

Kaltura, Inc. (Nasdaq: KLTR), the Agentic Digital Experience company, recently announced the general availability of its Avatar Video Production Studio that transforms enterprise knowledge into structured, avatar-led video experiences that can be created in minutes, distributed at scale, and extended into real-time, interactive engagements.

Organizations generate more knowledge than they can effectively activate. Content exists across webinars, training sessions, documents, and internal communications, yet much of it remains difficult to consume, repurpose, or act on at scale. The challenge is no longer creating content - it is making knowledge accessible, structured, and actionable across every organizational journey. Avatar Video Production Studio addresses this gap by enabling any business user to convert existing knowledge assets into high-quality, avatar-narrated video experiences - without filming, editing, or traditional production workflows.

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