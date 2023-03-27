Scale Computing Earns 5-Star Rating in 2023 CRN® Partner Program Guide for Fifth Consecutive Year

INDIANAPOLIS, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Scale Computing , the market leader in edge computing, virtualization, and hyperconverged solutions, has been recognized by CRN ®, a brand of The Channel Company , with a prestigious 5-star rating in its 2023 Partner Program Guide. This annual guide provides essential information to solution providers as they explore technology manufacturers' partner programs to find the vendors that will best support their business needs. The 5-star rating is awarded to those companies that go above and beyond in their commitment to nurturing strong, profitable, and successful channel partnerships.

"We continue to see market demand from our partners and customers for simple, reliable, affordable, and easy-to-deploy infrastructure solutions, both in the traditional data center and at the edge," said Jeff Ready, CEO and co-founder of Scale Computing. "We take great pride in the Scale Computing Partner Community as it remains a critical part of our business success. Scale Computing is a channel-first company with more than 2,200 partners globally, and we invest heavily in making our partner community successful. Receiving this 5-star rating for the fifth year in a row is an incredible achievement and solidifies our ongoing commitment to providing our partners and customers with innovative and resilient edge computing solutions."

Over the past year, the award-winning Scale Computing Partner Community has continued to expand its global partner base and expanded its offerings with the launch of SC//Fleet Manager and the recent introduction of Zero-Touch Provisioning (ZTP) , allowing IT teams to quickly, easily, and remotely stage clusters for installation, providing the shortest time from pilot to production. As part of the Scale Computing Partner Community, businesses grow alongside Scale Computing by offering award-winning intelligent edge computing, HCI, and business resilience solutions to enterprises, SMBs, retailers, and more around the world.

For the channel partner community, a critical factor when assessing which IT manufacturers, service providers, and distributors to team with in building world-class technology solutions is the breadth and depth of the partner programs those companies offer. Strong elements such as financial incentives, sales and marketing assistance, training and certification, technical support and more can set a vendor apart and play a key role in boosting partners' long-term growth.

"In today's world, the need for innovation is greater than ever," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "Solution providers seek vendors that can keep pace with their developing business and evolving client needs. CRN's 2023 Partner Program Guide delivers deep insight into the strengths of each program, spotlighting the vendors dedicated to supporting their partner community and pushing positive change throughout the IT channel."

Vendors included in the 2023 CRN Partner Program Guide were evaluated based on program requirements and offerings such as partner training and education, pre- and post-sales support, marketing programs and resources, technical support, and communication. The 2023 Partner Program Guide will be featured in the April 2023 issue of CRN and online at www.CRN.com/PPG .

About Scale Computing

Scale Computing is a leader in edge computing, virtualization, and hyperconverged solutions. Using patented HyperCore™ technology, Scale Computing Platform automatically identifies, mitigates, and corrects infrastructure problems in real-time, enabling applications to achieve maximum uptime, even when local IT resources and staff are scarce. Edge Computing is the fastest growing area of IT infrastructure, and industry analysts have named Scale Computing an outperformer and leader in the space, including being named the #1 edge computing vendor by CRN. Scale Computing's products are sold by thousands of value-added resellers, integrators, and service providers worldwide. When ease-of-use, high availability, and TCO matter, Scale Computing Platform is the ideal infrastructure platform. Read what our customers have to say on Gartner Peer Insights , Spiceworks , TechValidate , G2 , and TrustRadius .

SOURCE Scale Computing