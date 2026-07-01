Scale Computing, Inc. Promotes DeWayne Mangan to Chief Customer Officer

Strategic alignment of global technical teams ensures everyday operations reflect core values of proactive support and customer empowerment

AUSTIN, Texas, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Scale Computing, the leader in edge computing and network solutions, today announced the promotion of DeWayne Mangan to the position of Chief Customer Officer (CCO). Effective immediately, Mangan is charged with ensuring that all pre- and post-sales technical and support aspects of the customer journey are delivered with a unified focus on excellence and structural alignment.

This executive promotion highlights a commitment within the company to intentionally reflect its core VOICE values into the operational fabric of its global technical teams:

Vigilant: Ever watchful, we solve issues before they become problems

Owner: As owners, we act with speed, accountability, and results

Integrity: Doing the right thing creates value for all

Champion: We support our client's success with innovative services

Empower: We share what we know and enable our team and clients to be leaders

"Our mission is to deliver the best integrated edge computing technology platform, accompanied by the best service," said Bill Morrow, Scale Computing Chief Executive Officer. "We want our talented support and Network Operation Center (NOC) teams to have the exact clarity, focus, and mentorship required to be the champions our clients deserve. DeWayne's diverse history leading support, platform infrastructure, compliance, security, development, and solutions engineering makes him the ideal leader to ensure the technical journey empowers and delights our customers."

Mangan originally joined the organization in 2015 to lead the SC//AcuVigil™ managed network solutions support team, and is looking forward to reincorporating those roots in the consolidated organization. "Our customers always come first, and I'm excited to take on the challenge to make sure that's felt in every single one of our interactions across every platform," Mangan said.

Under Mangan's newly aligned organization, the company's technical customer services are organized into three divisions:

Field Solutions Architecture: This team works directly with customers during the proof-of-concept (POC) and pilot phases to design and implement "as a service" solutions.

Customer Support / NOC: The global team is finishing its alignment to ensure the true voice of the company is felt in every single customer interaction.

Customer Solutions Engineering: This team serves as the primary technical partner to the Strategic Account Management team to swiftly deliver major changes, upgrades, and projects.

This technical alignment serves as a critical complement to the work being driven by Cassie Gilford, SVP of Customer Experience, who continues to drive the broader effort to ensure an unparalleled customer journey for all Scale Computing customers.

Scale Computing™ technology bridges the gap between complex multi-site operations and limited IT resources by unifying AI-ready edge computing with intelligent, secure SD-WAN and 24/7 managed network services. The solution eliminates infrastructure downtime and network blind spots simultaneously, empowering a lean IT team to orchestrate automated, high-performance operations across thousands of sites. The Scale Computing product vision is one platform to deploy, run, and maintain any application, anywhere outside of the cloud.

Scale Computing offers a comprehensive and unified product suite of AI-ready edge computing and network solutions.

SC// AcuVigil™ managed network solutions pair 24/7 network operations support with self-service visibility and control, giving multi-site operators a unified way to monitor, troubleshoot, secure, and optimize every connection across their network.

pair 24/7 network operations support with self-service visibility and control, giving multi-site operators a unified way to monitor, troubleshoot, secure, and optimize every connection across their network. SC//Connect™ secure SD-WAN solutions deliver cloud-native SD-WAN and SASE solutions that simplify WAN management and boost performance, security, and reliability across the enterprise.

deliver cloud-native SD-WAN and SASE solutions that simplify WAN management and boost performance, security, and reliability across the enterprise. SC//HyperCore™ virtualization suite integrates software, servers, and storage into a fully unified virtualization suite, saving organizations time and resources.

integrates software, servers, and storage into a fully unified virtualization suite, saving organizations time and resources. SC//Reliant™ Edge Computing as a Service is a hardware- and cloud-agnostic, API-capable edge platform that empowers multi-site businesses to manage applications, networks, and security at scale, without added complexity or overburdened IT teams.

About Scale Computing, Inc.

Scale Computing Inc. is the industry's largest edge-first platform company, uniquely positioned to power the AI-driven future of distributed enterprises. Providing edge computing, managed network security, re-virtualization and hyperconverged solutions, Scale Computing delivers an integrated infrastructure that adapts and scales from one to 50,000 locations. Thousands of organizations around the world rely on Scale Computing to power critical applications with unparalleled ease. Scale Computing is backed by Oaktree Capital Management L.P., one of the world's largest funds with over $200 billion in assets under management. For more information, visit www.scalecomputing.com.

©2026 Scale Computing, Inc. All rights reserved. Scale Computing, SC//AcuVigil, SC//Connect, SC//Fleet Manager, SC//HyperCore, SC//Platform and SC//Reliant are all trademarks of Scale Computing, Inc. Other marks are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE Scale Computing