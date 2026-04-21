Scale Marketing Appoints Matthew Zaute as Senior Vice President of Client Strategy & Growth

Veteran marketing strategist and analytics pioneer joins leadership team to accelerate client growth and performance

CHICAGO, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Scale Marketing today announced the appointment of Matthew Zaute as Senior Vice President of Client Strategy & Growth. In this newly created role, Matt will report directly to Mark Day, Partner, and will be responsible for shaping and scaling the strategies that drive measurable, sustained growth for Scale's clients.

Scale Marketing SVP, Client Strategy & Growth - Matthew Zaute

"Matt brings a rare combination of analytical rigor, strategic vision, and genuine passion for client success. His exceptional track record in performance marketing speaks for itself. However, what truly sets him apart is the way he leads with energy, humility, and an unwavering focus on outcomes. We're excited to have him driving client strategy and growth here at Scale."

— Mark Day, Partner, Scale Marketing

A Career Built at the Intersection of Data and Strategy

Matt's unconventional path—from risk arbitrage and institutional credit to marketing—drives his belief that marketing is a disciplined system of measurable inputs and outcomes.

As a founding member of Rise Interactive, Matt helped build and scale its analytics practice, making data central to strategy and performance. He later added Paid Media across Search, Programmatic, and affiliate channels to his responsibilities. During his tenure, Rise grew from a startup to 250+ employees.

Pioneering Frameworks That Redefine Performance Marketing

Matt developed two proprietary frameworks grounded in one belief: media should be managed with the rigor of any business investment. His Timely, Complete, and Accurate (TCA) playbook enables confident, actionable decisions, while his Interactive Investment Management (IIM) model treats media mix like a portfolio—balancing channels to maximize return and manage risk.

"I've always believed that great marketing is built on a foundation of precise data, bold strategy, and a relentless focus on the client's success. Scale has built something special. They are a team that combines analytical rigor with creative ambition. I'm excited to help clients grow and to contribute to the continued momentum here."

— Matthew Zaute, SVP of Client Strategy & Growth, Scale Marketing

A Leader Who Rolls Up His Sleeves

Matt is widely recognized across the industry for his collaborative, servant-leadership style that inspires confidence and delivers results. Those who've worked alongside him consistently describe a leader with no ego and all action. He simplifies complex problems, moves with urgency, and keeps teams focused on the work that matters most.

About Scale Marketing

We are a data-driven, performance marketing agency headquartered in Chicago, serving clients nationwide. We empower brands to achieve explosive growth by crafting and executing strategic marketing campaigns that deliver real and measurable results. We are a full-service firm that works across industries, but our deepest expertise is in lead generation and sales conversion.

Contact Scale Marketing today, and let's discuss how we can help your business thrive.

Media Contact

Mark Day

Partner, Scale Marketing

[email protected]

312-320-0661

SOURCE Scale Marketing