Scale Marketing Names Industry Veteran Christine Formenti Vice President of Traditional Media

Agency strengthens integrated media leadership with a seasoned executive bringing more than two decades of cross-channel experience.

CHICAGO, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Scale Marketing has appointed Christine Formenti as Vice President of Traditional Media, adding more than 20 years of media leadership experience as the agency continues to expand its integrated marketing capabilities.

Christine will lead Scale's Traditional Media team while working across the agency to strengthen collaboration between traditional and digital disciplines. Her focus will be on helping clients build smarter, more connected media strategies that improve efficiency and drive measurable business growth.

Christine Formenti - Scale Marketing, VP Traditional Media

Throughout her career, Christine has led media strategy, planning, negotiation, and investment across television, radio, streaming audio and video, advanced TV, and digital channels. Most recently, she oversaw more than $100 million in annual media investment. She partnered with cross-functional teams to develop integrated campaigns for clients across industries including healthcare, retail, financial services, consumer packaged goods, education, and entertainment.

"Marketing has never been more interconnected, and our clients need strategies that reflect that," said Blake Hochberger, Partner at Scale Marketing. "Christine brings exceptional experience across traditional and emerging media, but what stood out most to us was her collaborative leadership style. She understands that the best client outcomes come from teams working together across every discipline, and that's exactly how we approach marketing at Scale."

In her new role, she will focus on supporting the Traditional Media team while creating stronger alignment across the agency's search, social, creative, analytics, and strategy teams. By bringing those capabilities together, Scale aims to deliver more cohesive campaigns and better business outcomes for clients.

"I'm excited to join a team that believes great marketing happens through collaboration," said Christine Formenti. "Scale has built a culture where every discipline works together toward the same goal, and I'm looking forward to helping our clients make the most of every media investment while continuing to grow an exceptional Traditional Media team."

A graduate of Northern Illinois University with a degree in Marketing, Christine has spent her career building integrated media programs, mentoring teams, and helping brands maximize the impact of their marketing investments.

Outside of work, she enjoys spending time with her Shih Tzu, Chicken, stretching herself by trying new hobbies and recently enjoyed snorkeling alongside green sea turtles.

About Scale Marketing

Scale Marketing is a performance marketing agency that helps growth-focused brands make smarter marketing investments through integrated strategy, advanced measurement, media planning, and creative execution. By combining traditional and digital marketing with data-driven insights, Scale helps clients improve marketing efficiency and drive profitable growth.

Media Contact

Mark Day

Partner

Scale Marketing

www.scale-marketing.com

312-481-8010

[email protected]

SOURCE Scale Marketing