Scale Technology Welcomes John McConnell

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Scale Technology, a leader in proactive IT solutions and cybersecurity services, is proud to announce the addition of John McConnell as Account Executive. With nearly a decade of experience in the technology industry and a proven track record in business development, John brings a unique combination of strategic insight and client-focused expertise that will strengthen Scale Technology's commitment to empowering Arkansas businesses through innovative IT solutions.

John McConnell - Account Executive at Scale Technology

John McConnell's career reflects a dedication to helping organizations grow through technology. After earning his degree in Finance and Marketing from the Sam M. Walton College of Business at the University of Arkansas, John spent nearly a decade building expertise in the banking industry before transitioning to technology. Over the years, he has been inspired by witnessing how small and midsize businesses can level the playing field with the right tools and guidance. This combination of business strategy and technology innovation has driven his passion for helping clients transform IT from a frustration into a competitive advantage.

In his role at Scale Technology, John will focus on business development and building long-term client relationships across Arkansas. His approach emphasizes making technology approachable and less intimidating for business leaders, encouraging them to focus on their core strengths while relying on a trusted IT partner for protection, performance, and growth. John's philosophy centers on transparency, consistent communication, and demonstrating ongoing value through regular client engagement.

John is known for building strong relationships and helping clients see the bigger picture by connecting business goals with the right technology solutions. His ability to make complex topics simple and actionable has made him a trusted advisor to organizations ranging from small businesses to larger enterprises. Throughout his career, he has helped Arkansas-based organizations modernize their IT systems, strengthen their cybersecurity posture, and improve day-to-day operations—always with a focus on creating sustainable growth and peace of mind.

Scale Technology's mission of delivering "Invisible IT, Visible Results" aligns perfectly with John's client-first approach. The company's proactive IT solutions are designed to prevent problems before they arise, allowing business leaders to focus on what matters most without constant technology disruptions. Scale Technology serves healthcare practices, professional services firms, nonprofits, and small to medium-sized businesses across Arkansas and beyond, providing customized solutions in business security, managed IT services, cloud solutions, and backup and disaster recovery.

A Conway native, John has remained deeply connected to his Central Arkansas roots. He returned to the area after years of professional growth to be closer to family and to raise his three children in the community where he grew up. Outside of his professional endeavors, John is passionate about faith, family, and the outdoors. He is actively involved in community outreach and local charity events, with particular support for the Arkansas Foodbank and Big Brothers Big Sisters—organizations that focus on giving people a fair shot through meals, mentorship, and hope.

When he's not working, John can be found outdoors with his family—grilling, camping, or on the water. Sundays are reserved for church, family time, and recharging before the week ahead. His household includes his wife, three young children, a rescued dog named Gus, two cats, and a few farm animals that reflect their active, outdoor lifestyle.

As Scale Technology continues to expand its reach and deepen its impact across Arkansas, John McConnell's relationship-building expertise and commitment to client success will be instrumental in helping more businesses leverage technology as a strategic asset rather than a cost center.

For more information about Scale Technology and how they help businesses thrive through proactive IT solutions, please visit https://www.letscale.com .

About Scale Technology:

Contact:

Scale Technology

Little Rock, AR

Website: https://www.letscale.com



Email: [email protected]

Phone: 501-361-9449

