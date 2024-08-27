Scaled Agile Announces the Launch of the Government SPCT Program

BOULDER, Colo., Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Scaled Agile, Inc., the provider of SAFe®, the world's most trusted system for business agility, today announced the launch of the Government SAFe Practice Consultant-T (gSPCT) program. This program is an extension of the SAFe Practice Consultant-T (SPCT) program, the most advanced credential offered by Scaled Agile. The gSPCT program is specifically tailored for professionals serving government clients, either as agency employees or consultants.

The gSPCT program addresses the unique challenges of operating in a government context, including working in secure environments, navigating public policy, managing complex communication networks, and adhering to strict regulatory requirements.

The program aims to develop skills specific to these environments by providing comprehensive training and real-world experience throughout the nearly two-year gSPCT candidacy, culminating in participants earning the gSPCT credential.

"It is an honor to welcome the first gSPCTs and gSPCT Candidates," said Adam Mattis, General Manager of Scaled Agile's government, technology, and SPCT programs. "These individuals bring a wealth of expertise and dedication to advancing outcomes within the government sector. The gSPCT program underscores our commitment to enabling government agencies to achieve unprecedented levels of efficiency, responsiveness, and innovation."

The inaugural cohort of certified gSPCTs includes:

Shawn Lowe , Accenture Federal Services

, Accenture Federal Services Scott Frost , Accenture Federal Services

, Accenture Federal Services Suzette Johnson , Northrup Grumman

, Brian Moore , RTX

, RTX Timothy Porter , Appddiction Studio

, Appddiction Studio Thomas QUARTIER, Capgemini

Robin Yeman, Scaled Agile, Inc.

To learn more about the gSPCT program, please visit: https://scaledagile.com/safe-certification/safe-expert-programs/become-an-spct/

About Scaled Agile, Inc.

Scaled Agile, Inc. is the provider of SAFe®, the world's most trusted system for business agility. Through integrated solutions that help teams unlock better ways of working, Scaled Agile is redefining how the world's leading organizations identify and deliver customer value, capitalize on emerging opportunities, and improve business outcomes. Over 20,000 businesses and government agencies rely on SAFe and Scaled Agile's Global Partner Network to accelerate digital innovation and compete in a fast-changing marketplace. Scaled Agile is a contributing member of the Pledge 1% corporate philanthropy and community service movement. Learn more at scaledagile.com .

SOURCE Scaled Agile, Inc.