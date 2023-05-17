Scaled Agile, Inc. Inducts Three Thought Leaders into the SAFe® Fellow Program

The SAFe® Fellow Program recognizes a select number of individuals who have the depth and breadth of experience to work at the highest levels of complexity in enterprise digital transformation

BOULDER, Colo., May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Scaled Agile, Inc. (SAI) announced the induction of three new Fellows into the SAFe® Fellow Program: Phil Gardiner, Luke Hohmann, and Dr. Suzette Johnson.

The SAFe® Fellow Program represents an elite class of experts who are able to help the world's largest organizations accelerate digital transformation and achieve business agility. The SAFe® Fellow achievement is Scaled Agile's most prestigious distinction, recognizing individuals who have exhibited the highest level of mastery and thought leadership in the practice of SAFe.

"With so much riding on how swiftly a business adapts and pivots during this era of radical disruption, it's critical to work within a proven system of practices and mindset," said Dean Leffingwell, creator of SAFe and chief methodologist. "SAFe Fellows are selected and vetted based on a combination of their ongoing contribution to the evolution of the Framework, their demonstrated success in a broad range of SAFe implementations, and their willingness to share their expertise in the public arena through writing and speaking."

Scaled Agile is pleased to welcome the newest members of the program:

Phil Gardiner, SAFe Practice Leader, Applied Frameworks 
With a passion for sustainable change, Phil Gardiner has enabled enterprises and agencies, from Fortune 10 corporations to the U.S. Department of Defense, to achieve greater business agility. He is a thought leader in Lean portfolio management, speaker, mentor, advisor, SAFe® contributor, and an active member of the SAFe community.

Luke Hohmann, Chief Innovation Officer, Applied Frameworks
A respected leader in the Agile and SAFe communities, Luke Hohmann is an entrepreneur, best-selling author, and philanthropist. After Scaled Agile acquired Hohmann's company, Conteneo, Hohmann joined the Framework team, where he contributed to the development of the SAFe knowledge base and the SAFe® Product Owner/Product Manager, Agile Product Management, and Lean Portfolio Management courses.

Dr. Suzette Johnson, Agile Center of Excellence Lead, Northrop Grumman
Dr. Suzette Johnson works for Northrop Grumman Corporation as an NG Fellow for Lean-Agile and holds a SAFe Practice Consultant-T (SPCT) certification. Her focus is fostering operational and program excellence for cyber-physical systems. Johnson is also an author, public speaker, and serves in a leadership capacity for several industry working groups advancing the adoption of Lean-Agile principles to build better systems faster.

About Scaled Agile, Inc.

Scaled Agile, Inc. is the provider of SAFe®, the world's most trusted system for business agility. Through integrated solutions that help teams unlock better ways of working, Scaled Agile is redefining the way the world's leading organizations identify and deliver customer value, capitalize on emerging opportunities, and improve business outcomes. Over 20,000 businesses and government agencies rely on SAFe and Scaled Agile's Global Partner Network to accelerate digital innovation and compete in a fast-changing marketplace. Scaled Agile is a contributing member of the Pledge 1% corporate philanthropy and community service movement. Learn more at scaledagile.com.

