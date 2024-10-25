Scaled Agile, Inc. Inducts Three Thought Leaders into the SAFe® Fellow Program

The SAFe® Fellow Program recognizes a select number of individuals who have the depth and breadth of experience to work at the highest levels of complexity in enterprise digital transformation

BOULDER, Colo., Oct. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Scaled Agile, Inc. (SAI) announced the induction of three new Fellows into the SAFe® Fellow Program: Gez Smith, Hiroaki Nakaya, and Niko Kaintantzis.

The SAFe® Fellow Program represents an elite class of experts who are able to help the world's largest organizations accelerate digital transformation and achieve business agility. The SAFe® Fellow achievement is Scaled Agile's most prestigious distinction, recognizing individuals who have exhibited the highest level of mastery and thought leadership in the practice of SAFe.

The SAFe® Fellow Program represents an elite class of experts who are able to help the world’s largest organizations accelerate digital transformation and achieve business agility.

"With so much riding on how swiftly a business adapts and pivots during this era of radical disruption, it's critical to work within a proven system of practices and mindset," said Dean Leffingwell, creator of SAFe and chief methodologist. "SAFe Fellows are selected and vetted based on a combination of their ongoing contribution to the evolution of the Framework, their demonstrated success in a broad range of SAFe implementations, and their willingness to share their expertise in the public arena through writing and speaking."

Scaled Agile is pleased to welcome the newest members of the program:

Gez Smith, Associate at CPrime

For more than 20 years, Gez Smith has used Lean and Agile to help clients like 10 Downing Street, the BBC Trust, Lloyds Banking Group, JPMC and HSBC. He has trained and launched numerous Agile Release Trains across the USA, Europe, the Middle and Far East, while also publishing books on digital engagement, Agile marketing and Lean-Agile human resources, and speaking at events around the world.

Hiroaki Nakaya, SPCT, Strategic Advisor, Scaled Agile, Inc.

Hiroaki Nakaya, a dedicated servant leader, drives transformative change by coaching and collaborating with executives, management, and practitioners. With a passion for empowering leaders, he identifies challenges, offers strategic solutions, and fosters success through sustainable growth. Hiroaki's expertise in guiding executive leadership ensures alignment and positive outcomes across all organizational levels, promoting lasting transformation.

Niko Kaintantzis, Management Consultant, Systemic Organizational Coach, KEGON Switzerland

Niko Kaintantzis, renowned for his expertise in Lean-Agile transformations, Lean Portfolio Management, and systemic coaching, holds a master's in computer science from ETH Zurich. A leading figure in the SAFe community, he engages through impactful articles, meetups, and the SAFe Leadership Forum, inspiring organizations and their people as a sought-after speaker.

About Scaled Agile, Inc.

Scaled Agile, Inc. is the provider of SAFe®, the world's most trusted system for business agility. Through integrated solutions that help teams unlock better ways of working, Scaled Agile is redefining the way the world's leading organizations identify and deliver customer value, capitalize on emerging opportunities, and improve business outcomes. Over 20,000 businesses and government agencies rely on SAFe and Scaled Agile's Global Partner Network to accelerate digital innovation and compete in a fast-changing marketplace. Scaled Agile is a contributing member of the Pledge 1% corporate philanthropy and community service movement. Learn more at scaledagile.com .

SOURCE Scaled Agile, Inc.