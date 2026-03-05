Scaled Agile to Host Annual SAFe® & AI Summit to Help Bridge the Path from Agile Excellence to AI-Native

Scaled Agile will also unveil new research on the economics and business impact of AI in large enterprises at this year's event, March 23-27 in Amsterdam

BOULDER, Colo., March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Scaled Agile, Inc. (SAI), provider of SAFe®, the world's most trusted system for business agility and AI-Native enterprise training solutions, today announced its upcoming SAFe® & AI Summit to be held in Amsterdam, March 23–27. The Summit marks a broadened strategic focus to include AI-empowered agility and the organizational evolution required to become truly AI-Native.

Held annually in both the U.S. and Europe, the SAFe® & AI Summit delivers practical, outcome-focused guidance for leaders, practitioners, and delivery teams. Drawing on experience training and certifying more than 2 million professionals across more than 20,000 enterprises worldwide, Scaled Agile supports organizations in strengthening their Agile foundations while responsibly integrating AI to enhance flow, product delivery and business outcomes.

At the center of this year's Summit is SAI's new AI research report, "The Economic Reality of AI in 2026: High Value and What's Actually Driving It." The report will deliver data-driven insights from surveying over 1,000 executives around the globe into how organizations measure, manage and maximize the business value of AI adoption. Additionally, it will highlight key metrics and criteria that enterprise leaders need to define success, identify failure and know when to pivot so they can move beyond AI experimentation toward a genuine AI-native operating model.

This year's summit will feature a diverse mix of breakout sessions and immersive tracks designed to help attendees:

Strengthen and customize core SAFe capabilities, including portfolio management, value stream thinking, and scaling across large solutions and government environments





Translate strategy into execution through real-world case studies and measurable outcomes





Integrate AI responsibly into products, workflows and operating models





Advance toward AI-Empowered and AI-Native ways of working with practical tools and frameworks

In addition, attendees may participate in optional post-conference AI-Native immersive training experiences designed to help practitioners move beyond theory and operationalize AI at scale within their organizations.

The Summit will feature a distinguished roster of speakers and keynotes , including:

Andrew Sales, Chief Methodologist and Chief Product Officer at Scaled Agile , will deliver the keynote "Architecting for the Future with SAFe." Andrew will outline how AI-Empowered SAFe represents the next evolution of agility, enabling organizations to continuously adapt and build the foundation required to become AI-Native.





, will deliver the keynote Andrew will outline how AI-Empowered SAFe represents the next evolution of agility, enabling organizations to continuously adapt and build the foundation required to become AI-Native. Tamara Nation, Head of the SAFe Community , will present "Collective Intelligence: SAFe Community in the Age of AI." Tamara will highlight how the global SAFe Community, spanning more than 2 million practitioners across 170 countries, creates competitive advantage through shared learning and collective intelligence in the AI era.





, will present Tamara will highlight how the global SAFe Community, spanning more than 2 million practitioners across 170 countries, creates competitive advantage through shared learning and collective intelligence in the AI era. Business and IT transformation leaders from Volkswagen Group will deliver the customer keynote, sharing how the company is transforming one of the world's largest enterprise IT organizations into a product-driven, agile technology enterprise, scaling across brands and regions.





will deliver the customer keynote, sharing how the company is transforming one of the world's largest enterprise IT organizations into a product-driven, agile technology enterprise, scaling across brands and regions. Alison McCauley , acclaimed AI author and strategist, will provide real-world insights on AI strategy and enterprise transformation.





, acclaimed AI author and strategist, will provide real-world insights on AI strategy and enterprise transformation. James Taylor , AI and business transformation expert, will serve as Master of Ceremonies, guiding the program and framing the broader business implications of AI.

Track sessions will also feature real-world case studies from leading organizations across aviation, healthcare, financial services, automotive and technology sectors.

"The correlation between Agile maturity and AI readiness is indisputable," said Andrew Sales, chief methodologist and chief product officer at SAI. "The SAFe® & AI Summit will give organizations the tangible, outcome-focused guidance they need to move beyond AI tools and tactics to achieve significant ROI from intelligent AI usage across the enterprise."

To register for the SAFe® & AI Summit , visit https://safesummit.com/2026amsterdam/pricing/ .

About Scaled Agile, Inc.

Scaled Agile, Inc. is the provider of SAFe®, the world's most trusted system for business agility, and the creator of AI-Native, a transformation system that helps organizations upskill their workforce and scale AI from proof-of-concept to enterprise-wide impact. Through integrated solutions that help teams unlock better ways of working, Scaled Agile is redefining the way the world's leading organizations identify and deliver customer value, capitalize on emerging opportunities, and improve business outcomes. With over 2 million professionals trained across 60+ countries, Scaled Agile brings more than 15 years of enterprise transformation experience to the challenges of today's AI-driven world, empowering people, not replacing them, and tying every solution directly to measurable business results.

Over 20,000 businesses and government agencies rely on SAFe and Scaled Agile's Global Partner Network to accelerate digital innovation and compete in a fast-changing marketplace. Scaled Agile is a contributing member of the Pledge 1% corporate philanthropy and community service movement. Learn more at scaledagile.com .

