Scaleflex Joins Akamai Qualified Computing Partner Program

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM), the cloud company that powers and protects life online, today announced a partnership with Scaleflex, the first visual experience platform to join the Akamai Qualified Computing Partner Program .

Scaleflex and Akamai work together to help provide online brands with an end-to-end digital asset management solution that runs on Akamai Connected Cloud, a massively distributed edge and cloud platform that puts apps and experiences closer to users and keeps threats farther away. The partnership is intended to help customers turn billions of visual assets into countless user experiences.

Leveraging the capabilities of Akamai Connected Cloud, including Akamai's cloud computing and content delivery services, Scaleflex focuses on providing a visual experience platform that combines the power of AI-driven digital asset management and dynamic media optimization to deliver high-performing images and video for customers worldwide.

"We are thrilled to partner with Akamai and offer our customers a best-in-class solution for optimizing the management and delivery of their digital content," said Scaleflex's CEO and co-founder, Emil Novakov. "By leveraging Akamai's global network, we can help businesses manage and organize their digital assets, plus help them reach their customers with lightning-fast speeds to ensure that they have a seamless and enjoyable experience."

Scaleflex's AI-powered digital asset management system — listed in the Forrester Digital Asset Management Landscape, Q4 2023 — assists in the resolution of issues related to the upload, organization, and optimization of products and brand assets at scale. Marketing and technical teams can easily manipulate digital assets, including back-office environments (such as CMS, PIM, and commerce), thus boosting team productivity and accelerating the content-to-market strategy of new campaigns or products catalogs. Flexible and cost-effective, the MACH-certified technologies (Micro-services, API first, Cloud-based, Headless) gained the trust of leading brands in online retail, travel, real estate, and online news.

"Akamai is pleased to make Scaleflex available to joint customers through our Qualified Computing Partner Program," said Matt Berk, Senior Vice President of Sales at Akamai. "Customers can benefit from Scaleflex's user-friendly ecosystem of solutions that run on Akamai Cloud Computing and are tightly integrated with our delivery services."

The Akamai Qualified Computing Partner Program is designed to make solution-based services that are interoperable with Akamai cloud computing services easily accessible to Akamai customers. These services are provided by Akamai's technology partners that complete a rigorous qualification process to ensure they are readily available to deploy and scale across the globally distributed Akamai Connected Cloud.

To learn more about the Akamai Qualified Computing Partner Program or to join the leading technology companies that partner with Akamai, visit the Akamai Technology Partner Program page .

Additional information about Akamai Cloud Computing is available at akamai.com .

About Scaleflex

Scaleflex is a business-to-business, software-as-a-service company whose mission is to simplify the upload, organization, and optimization of all brand assets. Its MACH-certified technologies (Micro-service, API, Cloud-based, Headless) allows marketing and technical teams to easily manipulate media from any back office (CMS, PIM), accelerating content-to-market strategy. Find out more at scaleflex.com and LinkedIn .

About Akamai

Akamai powers and protects life online. Leading companies worldwide choose Akamai to build, deliver, and secure their digital experiences — helping billions of people live, work, and play every day. Akamai Connected Cloud, a massively distributed edge and cloud platform, puts apps and experiences closer to users and keeps threats farther away. Learn more about Akamai's cloud computing, security, and content delivery solutions at akamai.com and akamai.com/blog, or follow Akamai Technologies on X, formerly known as Twitter, and LinkedIn.

