Scalefusion Announces New Capabilities to its Scalefusion Deployer

PUNE, India, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ProMobi Technologies announced today that Scalefusion - its Unified Endpoint Management solution , has now launched new enhancements to its feature—the Scalefusion Deployer.

The current version of the Scalefusion Deployer helps IT admins manage Windows devices to perform multiple diverse actions via a single tool. With the Scalefusion deployer, IT teams can generate a silent installer for the Scalefusion MDM agent or generate an MDM agent that can be used for auto-enrollment.

With the new and supercharged version of the Scalefusion Deployer, IT teams can perform remote actions on Windows devices. This includes allowing the execution of multiple files in one go, determining the order of file execution, passing line arguments for each file and configuring post-execution actions such as device log-off or restart.

Expanding its functionalities to facilitate bulk operations, the Scalefusion Windows Deployer empowers IT administrators to expedite tasks seamlessly and remotely. Significantly, the solution enhances organizational security by eliminating the necessity to share admin credentials with end-users during the device enrollment process.

The supercharged Windows Deployer enables IT teams to perform the following remote actions on Windows devices:

Multiple Exe and MSI Packaging: Package multiple xe's and MSI's into one exe that can be deployed.

Multiple Script files Packaging: Package multiple script files into one exe and deploy.

Multiple CMD, Bat files Packaging: Package CMD or Bat files into one exe and deploy.

Mixed File Types: Generate a single installer by packaging multiple exes, scripts, cmd files, or exe/MSI files.

Ordering: Define the order of installation of exes, extraction of files and execution of scripts

Deploy Non-Executable Files: Push non-executable files like .doc, .pdf, etc., in specified folder locations.

Pre and Post-Execution Checks: Set pre and post-execution checks and take necessary actions like skip or continue execution.

"Our aim has always been to ship functionalities that IT admins can make the most out of while managing large device inventories. We are excited to support new use cases with the Supercharged Scalefusion Deployer," said Sriram Kakarala, VP of Mobility at Scalefusion.

This new release reaffirms Scalefusion's commitment to provide innovative solutions that address the evolving needs of IT administrators. The Supercharged Scalefusion Deployer marks another milestone in delivering cutting-edge technology for efficient Windows management.

