Scalefusion Announces Strategic Partnership With Lenovo

PUNE, India, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ProMobi Technologies today announced that Scalefusion, its mobile device management solution, has joined forces with Lenovo, a multinational technology company for a multi-year partnership. The idea behind this partnership is to enable businesses to easily deploy Lenovo tablets powered with Scalefusion MDM solution to their end-users.

Lenovo is a globally renowned Fortune 500 company with footprints in over 180 markets. They extend one of the world's widest product portfolios comprising PCs, workstations, servers, storage, smart TVs, smartphones, tablets and apps. Lenovo aims to continually help businesses develop a smart infrastructure with reliable solutions.

With this partnership, Scalefusion will expand its global customer base and help businesses across diverse industries leverage a value-added solution. Businesses can now gain extensive device management and data security controls in their Lenovo tablets bundled with Scalefusion MDM for advanced mobility management.

"Scalefusion is thrilled to partner with a leading technology provider like Lenovo. With reliable hardware and built-in robust software, businesses need not look any further. They will have an all-inclusive mobility management solution at their disposal," said Mr. Harishanker Kannan, Co-founder and CEO of ProMobi Technologies.

For more information about Scalefusion or to request an evaluation, please

visit: https://scalefusion.com/

About Scalefusion:

ProMobi Technologies provides a leading Mobile Device Management solution under the brand Scalefusion. Scalefusion MDM allows organizations to secure and manage endpoints including smartphones, tablets, laptops, rugged devices, POS, and digital signages, along with apps and content. It supports the management of Android, iOS, macOS and Windows 10 devices and ensures streamlined device management operations with Scalefusion Remote Troubleshooting.

More than 8000 companies across the world are unlocking their true potential using Scalefusion, which is used across various industries such as Transportation & Logistics, Retail, Education, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Construction & Real Estate, Hospitality, Software & Telecom, Financial Services & others.

For more information, please visit https://www.scalefusion.com.

About Lenovo:

Lenovo (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY) is a US$60 billion revenue Fortune Global 500 company serving customers in 180 markets around the world. Focused on a bold vision to deliver smarter technology for all, we are developing world-changing technologies that power (through devices and infrastructure) and empower (through solutions, services and software) millions of customers every day and together create a more inclusive, trustworthy and sustainable digital society for everyone, everywhere. To find out more visit https://www.lenovo.com

Contacts:

Swapnil Shete

[email protected]

SOURCE ProMobi Technologies Private Limited