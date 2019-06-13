Scalefusion Integrates With Freshservice for Efficient Ticketing & IT Service Management

PUNE, India, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ProMobi Technologies announced the integration of Freshservice, a leading IT service solution to facilitate ticketing and to simplify IT service management for devices managed with Scalefusion EMM. Available within Scalefusion InterOps, this integration enables IT admins to raise tickets directly from Scalefusion dashboard, mitigating the device downtime and delay in issue reporting.

"Freshservice is used by over 5 million customers to effectively streamline ticketing over the cloud. By integrating Freshservice into Scalefusion EMM, we aim to facilitate IT admins to detect device issues and report them without any further delay from Scalefusion dashboard. Coupled with Scalefusion InterOps' Remote Cast, and context-aware device information available within Scalefusion dashboard, companies can expect to see a boost in IT productivity and ITSM," said Chetan Sawant, Director of Mobile at ProMobi Technologies.

IT admins can raise a ticket and add device information like battery status, network status, OS-version and device memory. Administrators can also attach a screen recording of device issues obtained from Remote Cast, a key feature of Scalefusion InterOps. This integration is advantageous for effective reporting and troubleshooting of issues within unattended devices like kiosks.

For more information about Freshservice Integration or to request an evaluation, please visit: https://scalefusion.com/interops

About Scalefusion:

ProMobi Technologies provides a leading Enterprise Mobility Management Solution under the brand Scalefusion. Scalefusion EMM allows organizations to secure and manage endpoints including smartphones, tablets, laptops, rugged devices, mPOS, and digital signages, along with apps and content. It supports the management of Android, iOS, macOS and Windows 10 devices and ensures streamlined device management operations with Scalefusion InterOps.

More than 4500 companies across the world are unlocking their true potential using Scalefusion, which is used across various industries such as Transportation & Logistics, Retail, Education, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Construction & Real Estate, Hospitality, Software & Telecom, Financial Services & others.

For more information, please visit https://www.scalefusion.com.

