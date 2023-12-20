Scalefusion Introduces The OneIdP Suite: An Identity Management & User Authentication Solution

News provided by

ProMobi Technologies Private Limited

20 Dec, 2023, 05:46 ET

PUNE, India, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ProMobi Technologies announced today that Scalefusion - its Unified Endpoint Management solution, has introduced a transformative product suite, OneIdP– marking the debut of its identity management and user authentication solution.

The OneIdP suite is composed of two key components: OneDirectory– an inbuilt directory service that creates user IDs using the OneIdP domain or helps verify and add pre-existing domains from within the dashboard, and OneID– which helps verify directory credentials with multi-factor authentication and layers of conditional policies & access.

"Introducing OneIdP represents a major stride in empowering SMEs and enterprises with our Identity Management solution, enabling the generation and management of user identities directly from our device management dashboard. This reinforces our dedication to assisting IT admins in managing their enterprise device inventory. Our device management solution now offers granular settings to manage the sharing of devices with defined conditional policies for access," remarked Sriram Kakarala, VP of Products at Scalefusion.

IT teams can now leverage Scalefusion OneIdP to take the device management experience a notch higher. Request a free trial of this release by setting up a demo of Scalefusion for OneIdP here.

About Scalefusion

ProMobi Technologies provides a leading Unified Endpoint Management solution under the brand Scalefusion. Scalefusion UEM allows organizations to secure and manage endpoints, including smartphones, tablets, laptops, rugged devices, POS and digital signage, and apps and content. It supports the management of Android, iOS, macOS, Windows and Linux devices and ensures streamlined device management operations with Scalefusion Remote Troubleshooting.

More than 8000 companies worldwide are unlocking their true potential using Scalefusion, which is used across various industries such as Transportation and logistics, Retail, Education, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Construction and Real Estate, Hospitality, Software and telecom, Financial Services and others.

For more information, please visit https://www.scalefusion.com.

Scalefusion on LinkedIn

Contact:
Swapnil Shete, 
[email protected]  

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/846160/Scalefusion_Logo.jpg

SOURCE ProMobi Technologies Private Limited

Also from this source

Scalefusion Elevates Its Android Enterprise Partnership to Gold

Scalefusion Elevates Its Android Enterprise Partnership to Gold

ProMobi Technologies is proud to announce that Scalefusion, its Unified Endpoint Management solution has attained the Android Enterprise Gold Partner ...
Scalefusion Introduces Dynamic Scripting and Script Scheduling

Scalefusion Introduces Dynamic Scripting and Script Scheduling

ProMobi Technologies today announced that Scalefusion, its Unified Endpoint Management solution, has launched its latest features—Dynamic Scripting...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

High Tech Security

Image1

Telecommunications Industry

Image1

Mobile Entertainment

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.