Scalefusion Now Supports Shared Company-Owned Android Devices

PUNE, India, May 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ProMobi Technologies announced today that Scalefusion - its Unified Endpoint Management solution —now supports shared company-owned Android devices. Extending user-authenticated enrollment on company-owned Android devices, this feature enables enterprises to enable device sharing between two or more employees.

Numerous organizations have embraced deploying shared devices among their employees to optimize infrastructure costs and streamline maintenance efforts while empowering their workforce with digital tools to enhance productivity. However, adopting device sharing presents a challenge for IT teams, as it restricts their ability to enforce employee-specific access control and usage policies on these devices.

Scalefusion's shared company-owned devices feature addresses this pain point by enabling IT teams to create user-specific policies and device profiles. These can be seamlessly applied to the devices through User Group Management and User Authenticated Enrollment.

Users can be imported via AD integration, such as Google Workplace or O365, and end-users can be grouped to enable device sharing. End-users can use a combination of their work email ID and OTP to sign in to the device, use the device within the predefined scope and log out, enabling another end-user to sign in without any IT intervention. This eliminates the need for mapping company-owned devices to individual employees.

"In light of the prevailing macroeconomic conditions, enterprises of various scales actively seek ways to streamline their budgets and optimize their existing resources. Addressing this need, Scalefusion presents a solution wherein shared company-owned Android devices can be effectively utilized, allowing businesses to capitalize on their investments fully. By enabling multiple employees to share a single device for work seamlessly, Scalefusion ensures a workflow devoid of any overlapping access, settings, or permissions among users," commented Sriram Kakarala, Vice President of Products at Scalefusion.

Sriram Kakarala further highlighted the significance of this feature in industries that heavily rely on a mobile workforce, such as logistics, manufacturing, retail, healthcare, and hospitality, stating, "We have observed a significant level of interest in leveraging this functionality within sectors that employ a substantial number of on-field staff."

In addition to facilitating user-authenticated enrollment, Scalefusion also empowers IT teams to generate and access comprehensive reports pertaining to sign-in and sign-out times and the total duration of each user's session on any shared device. This functionality equips organizations with valuable insights into device usage patterns, ensuring optimal resource allocation and efficient management.

