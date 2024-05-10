Scalefusion Receives Prestigious 2024 ETMA Partnership Achievement Award

PUNE, India, May 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ProMobi Technologies today announced that its UEM solution Scalefusion was recognized as the recipient of the esteemed Partnership Achievement Award from the Enterprise Technology Management Association (ETMA) for 2024. This honor underscores Scalefusion's unwavering commitment to fostering strong partnerships and revolutionizing the UEM landscape.

At the ETMA conference held from April 9-11 in Puerto Rico, Scalefusion was chosen by ETMA members through a peer voting process. The selection criteria emphasized the strategic benefits and quality of partnerships, including shared engagement, reflecting Scalefusion's dedication to collaborative success.

Scalefusion's Partner Program is built on the principle that its success is intrinsically linked to the success of its partners. By prioritizing partner and client success, Scalefusion aims to deliver an unparalleled device management experience across diverse endpoints and operating systems. Scalefusion Infinity partner program is designed to cater to the strengths and unique requirements of Resellers, Distributors, OEMs, ISVs, and MSPs.

Amit Ponam, Sales Director – North America at Scalefusion, commented, "We are excited and grateful for the recognition by ETMA. Winning the Partnership Achievement Award at ETMA underscores our commitment to driving innovation and fostering enduring partnerships within the UEM ecosystem. This also validates our efforts to empower our partners and enhance their competitiveness in the market."

Joe Basili, Managing Director for ETMA, said, "The Partnership Achievement award supports ETMA's mission of promoting the value of networking and collaboration among its members to promote service quality and innovation. Peer voting for Scalefusion was based on criteria that included consideration of the challenges, the importance of the partnership and the achievements it produced. ETMA seeks to raise industry standards, recognize its members' achievements, and promote the value of solutions through the Partnership of the Year Award."

About Scalefusion

Scalefusion is a leading Unified Endpoint Management solution that allows organizations to secure and manage endpoints, including smartphones, tablets, laptops, rugged devices, POS and digital signage, and apps and content. It supports the management of Android, iOS, macOS, Windows and Linux devices and ensures streamlined device management operations with Scalefusion Remote Troubleshooting.

More than 8000 companies worldwide are unlocking their true potential using Scalefusion, which is used across various industries such as Transportation & Logistics, Retail, Education, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Construction & Real Estate, Hospitality, Software & Telecom, Financial Services and others.

About ETMA

ETMA's ongoing mission is to raise awareness, to improve the quality and value of solutions and to cultivate shared industry knowledge for Enterprise Technology Management, Expense Management, Telecommunications Management, Telecom Expense Management, TEM, and Mobile Expense Management, Managed Mobility Services, MMS, Mobile Device Management MDM and Enterprise Mobility Management, EMM solutions, Managed Services. ETMA members subscribe to a Code of Ethics, which clearly establishes standards and differentiates their level of commitment to their clients. Value of membership comes from two central ideas: transformational partnerships and bringing CEOs and Presidents together. Transformational partnerships are achieved through new operational efficiencies for back-office processes and sales through partnerships. On average, conference attendees reported they created 2.8 new partnerships during each of the last two conferences, with firms that they were NOT doing business with before the conference.

